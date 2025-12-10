ETV Bharat / state

Amravati Lakes Greet Visitors With Rare Fog Patterns At Dawns

This vapour rises progressively and becomes rarefied with the sunrise as the temperature begins to increase. This also leads to various fascinating patterns. "It is particularly beautiful to see the fog taking the shape of a sword and other patterns on winter mornings," said Band.

Professor Anil Band, former head of the meteorological department of Shri Shivaji Agriculture College, explained to ETV Bharat that the cold is the reason behind the morning smog visible over the lakes. "The cold has aggravated, turning the surface water chilly and dense. The water in the lake evaporates throughout the night. The vapour produced by evaporation cannot rise due to the cold air and floats up to a height of about 50 feet above the water level," he added.

Amravati: At dawn, a pristine sight of white mist on the surface of the lakes dotting the Amravati city of Maharashtra greets visitors. It appears like a rangoli of steam has been drawn on the lakewater at a particular level due to the extreme cold. The striking dense fog on the water of Vadale Lake, Chhatri Lake, and the University Lakes has turned into an attraction for people.

The cause of this phenomenon is seen in certain reservoirs because some of their portions are deeper than others. As a result, the heat on the waterbodies prevails over the day, Band said, adding that depth determines the temperatures across the reservoirs, which is also the prime reason being the rising steam that we often come across.

"The shallow portions cool faster than the deeper ones. Only in certain locations where the water stays warm, the steam ascend. There are other factors like the wind, along with the depth, which affect the water movement in some areas of the lake," Band said further.

Nature experts say that in certain areas with natural springs, the water stays warmer, causing the steam to form on the surface. Steam clouds emerge from the water as a result of the combination of hot water and chilly air. "These steam clouds do form patterns in those specific areas where the water is still warm," said Band.

In winter, mist forms on the rivers, streams and lakes both before and during daybreak. As the sun rises, the temperature of the water drops relative to the outside temperature, turning the vapour particles lighter and rising more slowly. Eventually, they evaporate, and the water starts to appear clear again.

"The cold season, which persists from November to January, makes this natural alchemy on the lake's surface more apparent. In some areas of the lake, a long and lovely veil of steam is visible due to the increasing cold at night and the water's temperature not matching that of the air," said Band.