ETV Bharat / state

Amravati Division Sees 415 Farmer Suicides Between Jan-Jun This year; Yavatmal Leads With 128

Amravati: A total of 415 farmers committed suicide between January and June this year in Maharashtra's Amravati division, officials said on Friday.

Citing data from the office of the Amravati divisional commissioner, they said the highest number of suicides, 82, took place in June.

"Amravati division recorded 62 farmer suicides in January, 64 in February, 68 in March, 76 in April, 63 in May and 82 in June. Yavatmal led with 128 suicides in the January to June period, followed by Akola at 80, Amravati at 76, Buldhana at 69 and Washim at 62," an official said.