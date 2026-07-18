Amravati Division Sees 415 Farmer Suicides Between Jan-Jun This year; Yavatmal Leads With 128
415 farmers committed suicide between January and June this year in Maharashtra's Amravati division.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Amravati: A total of 415 farmers committed suicide between January and June this year in Maharashtra's Amravati division, officials said on Friday.
Citing data from the office of the Amravati divisional commissioner, they said the highest number of suicides, 82, took place in June.
"Amravati division recorded 62 farmer suicides in January, 64 in February, 68 in March, 76 in April, 63 in May and 82 in June. Yavatmal led with 128 suicides in the January to June period, followed by Akola at 80, Amravati at 76, Buldhana at 69 and Washim at 62," an official said.
Of these, 144 cases are eligible for compensation, while 88 are not, and 183 are under investigation. Assistance has been given in 27 cases so far, the official added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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