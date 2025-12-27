ETV Bharat / state

Among India's Two Top Ranking Airports Is, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is renowned for its historical significance, has gained even more distinction. Now, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport has come up in its ranking.

The amenities at this airport are of the highest calibre. Notably, the airport's facilities have significantly improved since two years, when for the first time, this airport was ranked 23rd. It now shares the first place with the Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport is the only Indian airport to adopt this idea, of a gallery honouring recipients of the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest military award. The airport received a top score, based on passenger feedback for putting in place a number of initiatives, that include a library, a kids' area, and clean facilities.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport director Sharad Yewale told ETV Bharat, "This is the only airport in our country which has the Param Vir Chakra gallery. It is satisfying to be appreciated; however, I do think, more flight services are required."