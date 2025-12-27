Among India's Two Top Ranking Airports Is, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
It is the only airport in India to have a Param Vir Chakra gallery. It shares the top rank with Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is renowned for its historical significance, has gained even more distinction. Now, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport has come up in its ranking.
The amenities at this airport are of the highest calibre. Notably, the airport's facilities have significantly improved since two years, when for the first time, this airport was ranked 23rd. It now shares the first place with the Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh.
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport is the only Indian airport to adopt this idea, of a gallery honouring recipients of the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest military award. The airport received a top score, based on passenger feedback for putting in place a number of initiatives, that include a library, a kids' area, and clean facilities.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport director Sharad Yewale told ETV Bharat, "This is the only airport in our country which has the Param Vir Chakra gallery. It is satisfying to be appreciated; however, I do think, more flight services are required."
Often, the tier two cities face the problem of a limited number of flights, many of which are cancelled. Tourism expert Jaswant Singh said, "Passengers are inconvenienced as scheduled flights are regularly cancelled, which causes a lot of problems. We need more flights."
Out of 62 airports, 58 qualified. A survey was conducted at the 58 airports. Among them, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport scored 4.99 out of 5, signifying an exceptional performance. This survey evaluated the amenities offered to passengers, and their feedback was pertinent. Passenger ratings ranged from 1 to 5, based on a number of factors. The survey is carried out twice a year, with the first part in the period between January to June and the second from July to December.
Two years ago, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport was ranked 23rd in all categories. It did, however, secure the eighth spot in the final round with a few changes. Every facility, including parking and boarding, was enhanced to achieve this better performance. The winning point for this airport was the cleanliness of the entire premises. The staff maintain the airport and keep it clean.
