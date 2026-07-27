ETV Bharat / state

Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Claims Another Life in Kozhikode; Kerala Death Toll Reaches 41

Kozhikode: A 49-year-old man undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital died early Monday morning, taking the number of reported deaths linked to the infection in Kerala to 41 this year.

The deceased was identified as Biju, a resident of Thettikkunnu in Naderi, Koyilandy. He had tested positive for the infection on July 23 and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Biju, who worked as an autorickshaw driver in Kollam town, is survived by his parents, Bhaskaran and Vilasini, wife Ramya, and children Advaith and Abhiram.

The infection was reported from the 21st ward of Naderi. Preliminary inquiries have not found any evidence that Biju had recently visited or bathed in public water bodies, which are commonly associated with exposure to the amoeba that causes the infection.

The Health Department has launched a detailed investigation to identify the possible source of the infection. Water samples have been collected from wells at Biju's residence and nearby locations and sent for examination.

Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr L T Sarithakumari said there was a strong possibility that the infection could have originated from well water. A detailed analysis of the collected samples is currently under way.

Following the death, health authorities intensified preventive measures in Naderi and surrounding areas. Officials have completed the chlorination of drinking-water sources in the area and launched awareness campaigns among residents on amoebic meningoencephalitis, personal hygiene and the importance of maintaining safe water sources.