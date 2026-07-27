Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Claims Another Life in Kozhikode; Kerala Death Toll Reaches 41
The Health Department has warned people against bathing or diving in potentially contaminated water bodies and stressed the need for regular chlorination of drinking-water sources.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Kozhikode: A 49-year-old man undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital died early Monday morning, taking the number of reported deaths linked to the infection in Kerala to 41 this year.
The deceased was identified as Biju, a resident of Thettikkunnu in Naderi, Koyilandy. He had tested positive for the infection on July 23 and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Biju, who worked as an autorickshaw driver in Kollam town, is survived by his parents, Bhaskaran and Vilasini, wife Ramya, and children Advaith and Abhiram.
The infection was reported from the 21st ward of Naderi. Preliminary inquiries have not found any evidence that Biju had recently visited or bathed in public water bodies, which are commonly associated with exposure to the amoeba that causes the infection.
The Health Department has launched a detailed investigation to identify the possible source of the infection. Water samples have been collected from wells at Biju's residence and nearby locations and sent for examination.
Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr L T Sarithakumari said there was a strong possibility that the infection could have originated from well water. A detailed analysis of the collected samples is currently under way.
Following the death, health authorities intensified preventive measures in Naderi and surrounding areas. Officials have completed the chlorination of drinking-water sources in the area and launched awareness campaigns among residents on amoebic meningoencephalitis, personal hygiene and the importance of maintaining safe water sources.
The Health Department has also warned people against bathing or diving in potentially contaminated water bodies and stressed the need for regular chlorination of drinking-water sources.
According to official data from the State Health Department, Kerala recorded 155 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis and 41 related deaths between January and July 2026.
The infection can initially cause symptoms including severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness and sensitivity to light. In children, symptoms may include loss of appetite, lethargy and unusual behavioural responses.
As the infection progresses, patients may develop seizures, loss of consciousness, memory impairment and loss of the sense of smell. The disease can rapidly become life-threatening, making early diagnosis and treatment crucial.
Amoebic meningoencephalitis can be caused by free-living amoebae, including species of Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba. The organisms can enter the body through the nose following exposure to contaminated water and may subsequently affect the brain.
Medical experts have advised people who develop symptoms after exposure to potentially contaminated water to seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare providers about their recent water exposure.
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