ETV Bharat / state

Two Weeks After 18 Deaths In Tamil Nadu Factory, Efforts On To Remove Ammonia Gas From Unit

Traffic has been blocked on the national highway adjacent to the factory as the process to remove the gas started. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvallur: Nearly two weeks after the death of 18 people due to ammonia gas leak in a factory in Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, work is underway to safely remove the remaining ammonia gas from the unit.

According to sources, traffic has been blocked on the national highway adjacent to the factory as the process to remove the gas started.

On June 21, ammonia gas leak occurred at a private seafood export company operating in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, killing 18 women workers.

Now, 14 days after the incident, the district administration has launched efforts to remove the remaining 2,000 litres of ammonia gas from the company premises.

Thirvallur District Collector Kavitha speaks to media persons (ETV Bharat)

Various departments including the National Disaster Response Force, Tamil Nadu Fire Brigade, and police are involved in this challenging task.

While a pilot test for the operation was held on Friday, the gas removal work is underway on Saturday.