Two Weeks After 18 Deaths In Tamil Nadu Factory, Efforts On To Remove Ammonia Gas From Unit
A total of 18 women workers were killed in ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export company in Y
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Thiruvallur: Nearly two weeks after the death of 18 people due to ammonia gas leak in a factory in Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, work is underway to safely remove the remaining ammonia gas from the unit.
According to sources, traffic has been blocked on the national highway adjacent to the factory as the process to remove the gas started.
On June 21, ammonia gas leak occurred at a private seafood export company operating in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, killing 18 women workers.
Now, 14 days after the incident, the district administration has launched efforts to remove the remaining 2,000 litres of ammonia gas from the company premises.
Various departments including the National Disaster Response Force, Tamil Nadu Fire Brigade, and police are involved in this challenging task.
While a pilot test for the operation was held on Friday, the gas removal work is underway on Saturday.
As a result, the villagers within a radius of 300 to 500 metres have been advised to stay away from the factory.
Consultations were held with the medical team, police and fire department, as well as with officials from the Pollution Control Board.
Thiruvallur District Collector Kavitha conducted an inspection in the morning along with officials from the Revenue Department, Medical Board, National Disaster Management Department, Fire Department and Rescue Services Department regarding the safe disposal of ammonia gas and the safe transportation of the disposed gas.
Following this, Collector Kavitha told media persons, "People should not panic. Steps are being taken to safely remove the ammonia from the factory. Precautionary measures have been taken."
"This operation will continue until 5 pm. If the ammonia is not removed by 5 pm, the work will continue tomorrow. Due to this, traffic has been diverted. All necessary safety arrangements and precautions have been taken," the Collector said.
The district administration has also declared a holiday for private companies, godowns, anganwadi centres, and government schools near the factory on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
The work, which began at 8 am, will continue until 5 pm.
Also Read
Death Toll In Thiruvallur Ammonia Gas Leak Rises To 15
Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory