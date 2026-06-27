ETV Bharat / state

Ammonia Gas Leak: Odisha Govt Brings Back 62 Migrant Workers From Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: Following the devastating ammonia gas leak at a seafood plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur that claimed 15 lives so far, the Odisha government has safely brought back 62 migrant workers on Saturday.

Of those who arrived at the Bhubaneswar railway station, 58 are from Keonjhar, and the remaining four are from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal district, officials said.

Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathi said that while 12 migrant workers from Odisha have died in the accident, the state government has prioritised the safe return of those who are speaking every moment in anxiety and uncertainty. "Out of the 62 workers who returned, 35 women and 13 men are from Keonjhar, while the remaining four are from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal," he added.