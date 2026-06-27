Ammonia Gas Leak: Odisha Govt Brings Back 62 Migrant Workers From Tamil Nadu
Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathi said 35 women and 13 men are from Keonjhar, while the remaining four are from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Following the devastating ammonia gas leak at a seafood plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur that claimed 15 lives so far, the Odisha government has safely brought back 62 migrant workers on Saturday.
Of those who arrived at the Bhubaneswar railway station, 58 are from Keonjhar, and the remaining four are from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal district, officials said.
Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathi said that while 12 migrant workers from Odisha have died in the accident, the state government has prioritised the safe return of those who are speaking every moment in anxiety and uncertainty. "Out of the 62 workers who returned, 35 women and 13 men are from Keonjhar, while the remaining four are from Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal," he added.
Tripathi said they left from Chennai at 10 am on Friday and reached Bhubaneswar at 6.15 am on Saturday. All necessary arrangements, including food, drinking water, health check-up, rest rooms and transportation were made available at the station, he added.
A special bus was arranged to send the 50 workers to Keonjhar, while seperate travel arrangements were made for others. "The state government has not only brought the workers back safely, but has also shouldered all responsibilities of their health check-up and safe transport to their native villages. Officials of the labour department were present at the Bhubaneswar railway station to supervise the entire process," Tripathi said.
Notably, a special team comprising personnel from the labour and ESI departments went to Chennai to make necessary arrangements for the safe return of migrant workers stuck since the tragedy.
Also Read