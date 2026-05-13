AMMK MLA Kamaraj Expelled By His Party For Backing Vijay-Led TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly
According to his party, S Kamaraj's conduct constitutes a grave act of betrayal against the cadres and functionaries of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:10 AM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 3:36 AM IST
Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday expelled party MLA S Kamaraj from the primary membership of the party and removed him from all party responsibilities with immediate effect after he extended support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
In a statement issued regarding this matter, the party's general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, said, "S. Kamaraj, the Mannargudi Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has today unilaterally expressed his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam within the Legislative Assembly, in violation of the party's official stance. This action stands in direct contradiction to the party's goals and principles.”
According to him, S Kamaraj's conduct constitutes a grave act of betrayal against the cadres and functionaries of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam—as well as those of its alliance partners—who toiled for his electoral victory. It is also a betrayal of the voters of the Mannargudi constituency who placed their trust in him and cast their votes in his favour, Dhinkaran noted.
He added, “Therefore, I hereby declare that, for having acted in a manner contrary to the party's policies, goals, and principles; for having conducted himself in a way that tarnishes the dignity of the party and for having violated party discipline through actions that invite disgrace and disrepute, S. Kamaraj is, effective today, removed from all party responsibilities and positions—including his status as a basic member of the AMMK."
What did Kamaraj say in the Legislative Assembly?
Earlier this morning, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, S Kamaraj said, "This government must complete its full five-year term. Leaders from various political parties have entered this Assembly as elected members. Notably, a significant number of young people have secured seats in this Assembly. It is often said that the future of a nation lies in the hands of its youth.”
He further said, “Given that the Chief Minister is a young man himself, I am confident that he will undoubtedly deliver an excellent administration. That is precisely why I am speaking in support of you. I offer you my best wishes.”
There have, of course, been some unpleasant incidents in the past. However, that was merely a reflection of the prevailing political climate at the time. Today, only the Chief Minister can deliver excellent governance, he noted.
According to him, the three announcements signed by Chief Minister Vijay as his very first official acts are undoubtedly schemes that will benefit Tamil Nadu. “I have been in Chennai for the past three days, and I am truly amazed to witness how effectively the Police Department is functioning within the city. You must certainly deliver good governance,” he said.