ETV Bharat / state

AMMK MLA Kamaraj Expelled By His Party For Backing Vijay-Led TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday expelled party MLA S Kamaraj from the primary membership of the party and removed him from all party responsibilities with immediate effect after he extended support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

In a statement issued regarding this matter, the party's general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran, said, "S. Kamaraj, the Mannargudi Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has today unilaterally expressed his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam within the Legislative Assembly, in violation of the party's official stance. This action stands in direct contradiction to the party's goals and principles.”

According to him, S Kamaraj's conduct constitutes a grave act of betrayal against the cadres and functionaries of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam—as well as those of its alliance partners—who toiled for his electoral victory. It is also a betrayal of the voters of the Mannargudi constituency who placed their trust in him and cast their votes in his favour, Dhinkaran noted.

He added, “Therefore, I hereby declare that, for having acted in a manner contrary to the party's policies, goals, and principles; for having conducted himself in a way that tarnishes the dignity of the party and for having violated party discipline through actions that invite disgrace and disrepute, S. Kamaraj is, effective today, removed from all party responsibilities and positions—including his status as a basic member of the AMMK."

What did Kamaraj say in the Legislative Assembly?