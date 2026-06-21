ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: AMMA's First Woman President Shwetha Menon Resigns, Entire Executive Committee Steps Down

Ernakulam: After dramatic scenes and heated exchanges were witnessed at the annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), its president Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee led by her resigned on Sunday.

The development comes amid simmering differences within the association over a range of issues that have surfaced in recent months.

Menon has resigned from both her position on the governing body and her primary membership in AMMA. In her resignation statement, she claimed that there was a conspiracy to dismantle the organisation’s leadership.

A section of members alleged a lack of clarity in the income and expenditure details contained in the annual report presented by general secretary Kuku Parameswaran, triggering sharp exchanges.

As the dispute escalated, Menon announced that she was stepping down as president of the organisation. She later told reporters that the entire executive committee, headed by her, had resigned, too.

"All the executive committee members have resigned. I have resigned my membership and come out of the organisation," she said.

Menon also highlighted that the root cause of the ongoing issues was Unni Sivapal’s sudden departure from the organisation. Additionally, she expressed discontent with the conduct of actor Baburaj, a member of the governing body, stating that his actions are unjustifiable and that many details are being kept under wraps. Since last February, tensions within AMMA have escalated, resulting in explosions within the organisation’s leadership.

In response to the crisis, an ad hoc committee has been formed with immediate effect to oversee the organisation temporarily. Ramesh Pisharody has been appointed as the interim leader and committee convener. The committee’s office-bearers were selected under the chairmanship of actor Jagadish. The members of this ad hoc committee include Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishnaprabha, Sadiq, Asha, Aravind, Roni, Kalabhavan Shajon, Devi, and Chandana. The current governing body’s term is scheduled to last for four months. Discussions regarding the appointment of new office-bearers for the organisation will be conducted under the leadership of the ad hoc committee.

The development marks a significant setback for the leadership elected in August last year, when, for the first time in AMMA's history, women were chosen to head the organisation.