Kerala: AMMA's First Woman President Shwetha Menon Resigns, Entire Executive Committee Steps Down
17-member executive committee, led by Menon, steps down too; an ad hoc committee under the leadership of Ramesh Pisharody has been formed with immediate effect.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Ernakulam: After dramatic scenes and heated exchanges were witnessed at the annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), its president Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee led by her resigned on Sunday.
The development comes amid simmering differences within the association over a range of issues that have surfaced in recent months.
Menon has resigned from both her position on the governing body and her primary membership in AMMA. In her resignation statement, she claimed that there was a conspiracy to dismantle the organisation’s leadership.
A section of members alleged a lack of clarity in the income and expenditure details contained in the annual report presented by general secretary Kuku Parameswaran, triggering sharp exchanges.
As the dispute escalated, Menon announced that she was stepping down as president of the organisation. She later told reporters that the entire executive committee, headed by her, had resigned, too.
"All the executive committee members have resigned. I have resigned my membership and come out of the organisation," she said.
Menon also highlighted that the root cause of the ongoing issues was Unni Sivapal’s sudden departure from the organisation. Additionally, she expressed discontent with the conduct of actor Baburaj, a member of the governing body, stating that his actions are unjustifiable and that many details are being kept under wraps. Since last February, tensions within AMMA have escalated, resulting in explosions within the organisation’s leadership.
In response to the crisis, an ad hoc committee has been formed with immediate effect to oversee the organisation temporarily. Ramesh Pisharody has been appointed as the interim leader and committee convener. The committee’s office-bearers were selected under the chairmanship of actor Jagadish. The members of this ad hoc committee include Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishnaprabha, Sadiq, Asha, Aravind, Roni, Kalabhavan Shajon, Devi, and Chandana. The current governing body’s term is scheduled to last for four months. Discussions regarding the appointment of new office-bearers for the organisation will be conducted under the leadership of the ad hoc committee.
The development marks a significant setback for the leadership elected in August last year, when, for the first time in AMMA's history, women were chosen to head the organisation.
Menon and Kuku Parameswaran were elected president and general secretary, respectively, while Ansiba Hasan and Lakshmi Priya were elected joint secretary and vice-president, respectively.
Ansiba Hasan had recently resigned from her post, citing internal differences with certain members of the organisation.
Reacting to the developments, State Minister for Cultural Affairs and Cinema P C Vishnunadh said the matter was an internal issue of the organisation, and there was no reason for government intervention.
"AMMA is one among many organisations in Kerala. Even if some of its members are MLAs or politicians, when they function within that organisation, they are actors. Let them resolve the issues within the organisation themselves. There is no need for the government to intervene in such matters," he told the media in Thiruvananthapuram.
Baburaj Accuses AMMA, Ansiba Hasan Responds
Actor Baburaj has made serious allegations against the Menon-led governing body of the AMMA, claiming that it was involved in harassing women. He stated that it failed to clarify organisational matters and was unable to present accurate income and expenditure accounts.
Baburaj also criticised it for its handling of the case involving Ansiba Hasan, who was reportedly attacked en masse. He emphasised that justice had not been served to Ansiba by the organisation’s president Shwetha Menon, and questioned how women could support and endorse an organisation that he accused of such misconduct.
In his remarks to the media following Sunday’s AMMA general body meeting, Baburaj said, "The issues raised in Ansiba’s case were reasonable. How can women support this organisation when justice is not provided? It is not possible to move forward with such hypocritical actions."
In response, Hasan told the media that this was the first time in the organisation’s 32-year history that such a serious situation had arisen. She expressed her satisfaction at having the opportunity to directly raise issues within the organisation. She said, "It was a matter of joy that the members of the organisation decided to stand by my cause."
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