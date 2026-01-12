'We Will Retaliate With Our Identity And As Hindus If You Target Us Based On Language Or Religion': Amit Thackeray
Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction, ahead of the crucial BMC polls.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls campaign is now in its last phase. The Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, and their sons Amit and Aaditya, are rallying with equal zeal.
Critics have said that rather than concentrating on development in this election, both Uddhav and his party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Raj, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have raked up politics based on language and regionalism.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, MNS leader and Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, defended, saying, "One can concentrate on development only when it is calm. The ruling alliance is indulging in divisive politics."
Amit said he was happy that their party forged an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the first time and that it is within the family.
Till now, the MNS has campaigned for different alliances and only supported political parties from outside. "Although the MNS has participated in numerous elections, for the first time, it has formed an alliance for the 2026 BMC elections. Over the years, the MNS has supported other parties, sometimes directly and indirectly, but it has consistently run for office on its own merit till now," said Amit.
"I am happy that the first alliance that MNS has formed is between the two brothers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. The campaign is a lot more passionate, and even the way both our party workers are at it, is special. We meet in our shakhas, holding public meetings and rallies together. There is a lot of excitement," added Amit.
One of the criticisms levelled against the two cousins who split in 2005 over running the undivided Shiv Sena is that they have come together to grab power. Amit refuted this saying, "This is a long-term alliance, not just for these elections."
Speaking of alliances that the MNS has forged in the past, initially, Raj had supported Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). Then, later switched sides and supported the Mahayuti in the last decade. One of the sharpest criticism the MNS has faced, is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said the MNS changes ideologies between the general and Assembly elections.
Amit countered saying, "Those who have helped this party (BJP) form the current government were first accused of ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam. Now I'd say, this is what you call changing your ideology. Or giving a clean chit to a leader whose son is suspected of ₹1,600 crore scam, and are now sharing power with him. Unlike these power-hungry people, we only asked for full support from the voters on issues for the development of Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections."
The campaign for Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and Mahayuti has been one roller coaster ride. When the alliance news was announced by both the Thackeray brothers, they said they had united for the sake of the Marathi people and that they needed to stick together.
At that time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Thackeray brothers for dividing the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra. He had said Mumbaikars will no longer be swayed by sentimental politics and announced the Mayor for Mumbai will be a "Marathi and Hindu only."
In the recent radio and recorded campaigns, the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are reading out a list of the development projects they have completed. Amit alleged if the ruling party alliance had achieved all they have proclaimed, why were they offering cash and bribes to opposition candidates in Mumbai to withdraw from the fray?
"Why are the ruling party leaders offering ₹5 crore and forcing the opposition candidates to withdraw if they have been focusing on progress and development? These elections have now reached the threshold of murder. Things have been allowed to this stage. Also, why do these parties need duplicates? If the Mahayuti alliance is making progress, what do they fear?" questioned Amit.
Amit's campaign is appealing to voters on an emotional level, even on development issues. Amit said, after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, it was a trying time for him. He said, there are no other charitable cancer hospitals besides the Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai.
"I do believe we need one more hospital for early detection of cancer. I also believe it is imperative to reduce the growing pollution. We are seeing a rise in severe diseases due to pollution. It is scary to imagine if we adults suffer so much, how much the young children must be suffering. One of the most basic requirements is clean air. We also need more public toilets in more locations," Amit said.
He, however, warned not to rouse the Marathi sentiments. "These are all development issues, but if Hindi is imposed and we feel that our language is in danger, we will not hesitate to take to the streets," he said.
Amit, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, said Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray had established the party, though Raj and Balasaheb favoured engaging in politics outside of legislative bodies.
