'We Will Retaliate With Our Identity And As Hindus If You Target Us Based On Language Or Religion': Amit Thackeray

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls campaign is now in its last phase. The Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav, and their sons Amit and Aaditya, are rallying with equal zeal.

Critics have said that rather than concentrating on development in this election, both Uddhav and his party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Raj, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have raked up politics based on language and regionalism.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, MNS leader and Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, defended, saying, "One can concentrate on development only when it is calm. The ruling alliance is indulging in divisive politics."

Amit said he was happy that their party forged an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the first time and that it is within the family.

Till now, the MNS has campaigned for different alliances and only supported political parties from outside. "Although the MNS has participated in numerous elections, for the first time, it has formed an alliance for the 2026 BMC elections. Over the years, the MNS has supported other parties, sometimes directly and indirectly, but it has consistently run for office on its own merit till now," said Amit.

"I am happy that the first alliance that MNS has formed is between the two brothers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. The campaign is a lot more passionate, and even the way both our party workers are at it, is special. We meet in our shakhas, holding public meetings and rallies together. There is a lot of excitement," added Amit.

One of the criticisms levelled against the two cousins who split in 2005 over running the undivided Shiv Sena is that they have come together to grab power. Amit refuted this saying, "This is a long-term alliance, not just for these elections."

Speaking of alliances that the MNS has forged in the past, initially, Raj had supported Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA). Then, later switched sides and supported the Mahayuti in the last decade. One of the sharpest criticism the MNS has faced, is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said the MNS changes ideologies between the general and Assembly elections.