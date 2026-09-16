Amit Shah's 'Multilingual' Maharashtra Remark Triggers Political Backlash from MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT)
While addressing the 6th All India Official Language Conference in Navi Mumbai, Shah made an observation about the linguistic profile of the state.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:51 AM IST
Navi Mumbai/Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Maharashtra is the biggest "multilingual state" of the country has caused a major political controversy as the Opposition and regional parties are strongly condemning Shah for his statement on the grounds that Maharashtra is a Marathi-speaking state.
While addressing the 6th All India Official Language Conference in Navi Mumbai, Shah made an observation about the linguistic profile of the state, mentioning the fact that Konkani, Gujarati, Sindhi, Hindi, and Kannada have been coexisting with Marathi.
The statement of Shah instantly invited severe criticism by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. It was noted that there was a great discrepancy in Shah's statement, as despite his own admission of Gujarati being the main language in Gujarat, he referred to Maharashtra as a multilingual state.
Addressing Shah through Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut contended that Maharashtra has been created on linguistic grounds for the Marathi-speaking population and that it is not acceptable to dilute its linguistic character.
Raut asked the Union Home Minister to make similar “multilingual” claims in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, or Karnataka. Moreover, he said that instead of attempting to redefine Maharashtra’s identity, Shah should focus on law and order issues in Manipur, Assam, and West Bengal.
On his part, Govardhan Deshmukh of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti cautioned against the encroachment of Hindi in the state, whereas the leaders of MNS repeated that the entire base of Maharashtra was linguistic in nature and that it was created in respect of Marathi language only.
CM Fadnavis too joined in the debate. Addressing the Official Language Conference, CM Fadnavis stated, "Marathi is my mother, and others are aunts."
He maintained that his own language could not gain any recognition unless other languages were respected as well. Criticising the views expressed by Fadnavis, Ambadas Danve, an MLC of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), made fun of Fadnavis through the proverb, “Mother may perish, but the aunt should survive.”
On the other hand, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, called upon people to respect all languages spoken in India and not treat the statement made by Shah as an anti-Hindi statement. Instead of being the competitor of other languages, Hindi is their companion. As Hindi and Marathi are written in the same Devanagari script, there was a need to encourage the use of Hindi in science, administration, and judiciary.
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