ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah's 'Multilingual' Maharashtra Remark Triggers Political Backlash from MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Navi Mumbai/Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Maharashtra is the biggest "multilingual state" of the country has caused a major political controversy as the Opposition and regional parties are strongly condemning Shah for his statement on the grounds that Maharashtra is a Marathi-speaking state.

While addressing the 6th All India Official Language Conference in Navi Mumbai, Shah made an observation about the linguistic profile of the state, mentioning the fact that Konkani, Gujarati, Sindhi, Hindi, and Kannada have been coexisting with Marathi.

The statement of Shah instantly invited severe criticism by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. It was noted that there was a great discrepancy in Shah's statement, as despite his own admission of Gujarati being the main language in Gujarat, he referred to Maharashtra as a multilingual state.

Addressing Shah through Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut contended that Maharashtra has been created on linguistic grounds for the Marathi-speaking population and that it is not acceptable to dilute its linguistic character.