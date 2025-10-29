ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Bihar Poll Vault: Amit Shah's Rare Tongue Slip On Ram Mandir, Cultural Pitch & Youth Over Cong-RJD Dynasty

Darbhanga: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a rally in Darbhanga, in his effort to woo voters of the region, paid rich tributes to the cultural heritage of Mithila while drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP's vision of youth empowerment with RJD and Congress's 'dynasty politics.'

As the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the state, Shah used the occasion not just to highlight the Modi government’s achievements but also to mingle the ideals of BJP’s youth empowerment against the 'dynastic politics' of the opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.



A praise for Mithila’s glory

Shah said, "Modi ji has always celebrated Mithila, from honoring Bihar’s Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna to conferring the Padma Vibhushan on the legendary Sharda Sinha. The Maithili language has found its rightful place in the Eighth Schedule, and even the famous Madhubani paintings now carry a GI tag. This is the respect Mithila truly deserves," Shah proclaimed, as the crowd cheered.

Shah also referred to the much-anticipated construction of a grand Sita Mata temple in the region and the establishment of the Makhana Board, as symbols of the government’s dedication to local cultural heritage. His words painted a picture of a government committed to uplifting Bihar’s historic and spiritual identity.



Youth empowerment over dynastic politics

Shah took a direct aim at the RJD and Congress. Drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP's promise to empower the youth and the dynastic politics of the opposition, Shah pointed to BJP’s decision to give a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, a fresh face with no political lineage, as a symbol of the party's commitment to youth leadership. "Can such a thing ever happen in the RJD or Congress?" Shah asked, mocking the dynastic tendencies that have defined these parties for decades.



He turned his fire on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of attempting to secure a political future for his son. "Lalu ji’s only dream is to see his son become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Similarly, Sonia Gandhi is busy ensuring that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. This is the tragic reality of dynastic politics," Shah said, drawing applause from the crowd. In stark contrast, the BJP’s focus, he claimed, was on merit-based political appointments and providing opportunities for youth across the country.

'BJP’s youth focus: A contrast to Congress and RJD'

Shah further emphasised that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised to empower the youth like never before. "Modi ji’s vision includes giving tickets to one lakh youth for the first time, from Panch to MLA and MP. We believe in giving the youth the opportunity to lead and serve the nation," Shah said, clearly positioning the BJP as the party of youth empowerment and dynamism, in sharp contrast to the stagnation he associated with the dynastic RJD and Congress.