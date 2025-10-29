BJP's Bihar Poll Vault: Amit Shah's Rare Tongue Slip On Ram Mandir, Cultural Pitch & Youth Over Cong-RJD Dynasty
Shah used the occasion not just to highlight the Modi government’s achievements but also drew contrast between BJP’s youth focus against RJD-Congress's 'dynastic politics'.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Darbhanga: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a rally in Darbhanga, in his effort to woo voters of the region, paid rich tributes to the cultural heritage of Mithila while drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP's vision of youth empowerment with RJD and Congress's 'dynasty politics.'
As the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the state, Shah used the occasion not just to highlight the Modi government’s achievements but also to mingle the ideals of BJP’s youth empowerment against the 'dynastic politics' of the opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.
A praise for Mithila’s glory
Shah said, "Modi ji has always celebrated Mithila, from honoring Bihar’s Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna to conferring the Padma Vibhushan on the legendary Sharda Sinha. The Maithili language has found its rightful place in the Eighth Schedule, and even the famous Madhubani paintings now carry a GI tag. This is the respect Mithila truly deserves," Shah proclaimed, as the crowd cheered.
Shah also referred to the much-anticipated construction of a grand Sita Mata temple in the region and the establishment of the Makhana Board, as symbols of the government’s dedication to local cultural heritage. His words painted a picture of a government committed to uplifting Bihar’s historic and spiritual identity.
Youth empowerment over dynastic politics
Shah took a direct aim at the RJD and Congress. Drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP's promise to empower the youth and the dynastic politics of the opposition, Shah pointed to BJP’s decision to give a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, a fresh face with no political lineage, as a symbol of the party's commitment to youth leadership. "Can such a thing ever happen in the RJD or Congress?" Shah asked, mocking the dynastic tendencies that have defined these parties for decades.
He turned his fire on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of attempting to secure a political future for his son. "Lalu ji’s only dream is to see his son become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Similarly, Sonia Gandhi is busy ensuring that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. This is the tragic reality of dynastic politics," Shah said, drawing applause from the crowd. In stark contrast, the BJP’s focus, he claimed, was on merit-based political appointments and providing opportunities for youth across the country.
'BJP’s youth focus: A contrast to Congress and RJD'
Shah further emphasised that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised to empower the youth like never before. "Modi ji’s vision includes giving tickets to one lakh youth for the first time, from Panch to MLA and MP. We believe in giving the youth the opportunity to lead and serve the nation," Shah said, clearly positioning the BJP as the party of youth empowerment and dynamism, in sharp contrast to the stagnation he associated with the dynastic RJD and Congress.
A slip of tongue, but a strong message
In what could be seen as an unfortunate slip of tongue, Shah, while criticising opposition parties for their historical stance on the Ram temple, inadvertently mentioned the JDU — BJP’s ally in the state — as part of the group that opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
"Brothers and sisters, Ram Lalla lived in a tent for 550 years, and none of these parties—JDU, Congress, Mamata, BSP—allowed the Ram Temple to be built,” Shah said, immediately realising his mistake. Nevertheless, the message was clear: the BJP had spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, culminating in the temple’s grand construction under Modi’s leadership.
'BJP’s national security vision'
Shah also took a moment to highlight the BJP’s strong stance on national security, contrasting it with what he described as Congress and its allies’ history of inaction. He lauded the Modi government for banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation that, according to Shah, was nurtured during Congress rule but faced no consequences until the BJP took action.
"Modi ji raided over 100 locations, banned the PFI overnight, and sent its members to jail. I promise you, no member of PFI will be released from jail as long as a single BJP MP is in office," Shah stated.
Further, he reminded the audience of the government’s bold moves like the surgical strikes, air strikes, and the abrogation of Article 370, claiming that while Congress, Lalu, and others had protected Article 370 for seven decades, Modi had finally ended it in August 2019, securing a lasting peace for Jammu and Kashmir.
'BJP's welfare schemes'
Shah also laid out several welfare schemes that the Modi government has rolled out for the poor and marginalised. From providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to farmers receiving Rs 6,000 annually under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said the BJP as the party that genuinely cares for the welfare of the underprivileged.
Shah was also quick to note how over 85 million poor people in Bihar are receiving free food grains. He proudly mentioned that more than 10 million women under the Jeevika scheme had received Rs 10,000 in their accounts, a proof of the BJP's commitment to women empowerment in rural Bihar.
While he did not hesitate to give credit to Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government for welfare initiatives such as waiving electricity bills and increasing widow pensions, Shah made it clear that these were being implemented under the larger framework of the central government’s policies.
