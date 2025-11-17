ETV Bharat / state

Tributes Paid To Victims Of Red Fort Blast As 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meeting Gets Underway In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: The 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting commenced in Faridabad on Monday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with top leadership from eight states and Union Territories, observing a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the November 10 Delhi car blast.



Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed Shah upon his arrival at the venue. Before the meeting at Hotel Rajhans, Surajkund, Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma welcomed representatives from all states with Gohana jalebi and shawls. He said Haryana is renowned for its hospitality and the state leaves no stone unturned in treating its guests with respect.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini posted on the social media platform, "Attended the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting held in Faridabad under the chairmanship of the Honorable Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah. The meeting began with a moment of silence to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Delhi bomb blasts".