Tributes Paid To Victims Of Red Fort Blast As 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meeting Gets Underway In Haryana's Faridabad

Several issues like SYL, water sharing and the impact of new criminal code will be discussed at the meeting.

The 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting commenced in Faridabad on Monday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with top leadership from eight states and Union Territories, observing a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the November 10 Delhi car blast.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meeting (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed Shah upon his arrival at the venue. Before the meeting at Hotel Rajhans, Surajkund, Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma welcomed representatives from all states with Gohana jalebi and shawls. He said Haryana is renowned for its hospitality and the state leaves no stone unturned in treating its guests with respect.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini posted on the social media platform, "Attended the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting held in Faridabad under the chairmanship of the Honorable Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah. The meeting began with a moment of silence to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Delhi bomb blasts".

During the meeting, important topics such as SYL, water sharing, and the impact of the new Criminal Code were highlighted. "Cooperation and coordination between states are the foundation of national progress. This meeting will prove useful in further strengthening good governance, mutual cooperation, and regional development," Shah said.

Major issues of national interest and importance will also be discussed at the meeting. The President has designated the Union Home Minister as the chairperson of all zonal councils.

The 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting is being attended by Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Punjab Governor Gulabchand Kataria, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. .

