Amit Shah To Arrive On Two-Day Assam Visit On Sunday, To Inaugurate Key Projects
Amit Shah's visit to Assam comes a week after PM Modi's visit to the state, during which he laid foundation of several projects.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive on a two-day visit to Assam on Sunday night to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.
Upon landing here, Shah will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara but no other programmes are scheduled for the day.
On Monday, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' before leaving for Batadrava Than, birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the state government has taken efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of Batadrava Than, which has been freed from encroachments.
CM Sarma said, "Batadrava Than, freed from encroachments, is now a shining example of what steely resolve can do for the protection of our heritage."
Shah will return to Guwahati on Monday where he will inaugurate a new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and an integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.
Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "A major boost to Guwahati's safety. On 29th December, Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to inaugurate Guwahati's new Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control Centre, which will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs to bolster security & emergency response systems."
Tomorrow will be a historic day as Adarniya @AmitShah ji will dedicate the Batadrava Than Redevelopment Project to the people of Assam.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 28, 2025
This project is very close to my heart and will represent our beautiful culture and further spread Gurujona's ideals. pic.twitter.com/5FgExzPsHX
''Presenting to you the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the region's largest auditorium with a capacity of 5,000 seats to be inaugurated by Adarniya @AmitShah ji on 29th December," he added.
Shah is also scheduled to address a public rally before leaving for New Delhi.
Also Read