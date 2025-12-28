ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Arrive On Two-Day Assam Visit On Sunday, To Inaugurate Key Projects

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive on a two-day visit to Assam on Sunday night to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

Upon landing here, Shah will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara but no other programmes are scheduled for the day.

Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha will be iunagurated

On Monday, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' before leaving for Batadrava Than, birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the state government has taken efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of Batadrava Than, which has been freed from encroachments.