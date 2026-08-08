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Amit Shah To Visit Arunachaleswarar Temple In Tamil Nadu; Drone Ban Imposed Amid Tight Security

Tiruvannamalai: Security has been tightened in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the district on Saturday, with the administration imposing a two-day ban on the operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around the Arunachaleswarar Temple, Sri Ramana Maharshi Ashram, helipad and designated VIP routes.

The restriction will remain in force on August 8 and 9 as Shah visits the district to participate in the ongoing Aadipooram Brahmotsavam celebrations and offer prayers at the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple.

The temple, regarded as one of the Panchabhootha Sthalams representing the element of fire, is witnessing elaborate festival celebrations, drawing devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Tamil Nadu from Delhi and travel to Tiruvannamalai by helicopter from Chennai. He is expected to land at a helipad along the Girivalam Road before proceeding to the Arunachaleswarar Temple for darshan and special abhishekam. He will also visit the Sri Ramana Maharshi Ashram and participate in a special puja.

According to District Collector Vandana Garg, unauthorised operation of drones, remote-controlled aircraft and other UAVs has been prohibited in the vicinity of the temple, ashram, helipad and along specified routes to ensure the security of the Union Home Minister and public safety.