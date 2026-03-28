Amit Shah Publishes 'Chargesheet' Against TMC, Says Mamata Govt 'Turned Bengal Into Den For Infiltrators'
The document, titled 'Abhiyognama', compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during the 15-year tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST|
Updated : March 28, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled a compilation of the BJP's allegations against the TMC government and claimed that West Bengal is a point of entry for infiltrators, who are creating disturbances across India.
After launching the 'chargesheet', Shah pointed out that infiltration through Bengal's borders is a matter of concern for national security. "For the last 15 years, a rule of fear, corruption, and appeasement politics has been prevalent in West Bengal," he said.
"The Mamata government has turned Bengal into a den for infiltrators, criminals, and the corrupt, pushing the state back by decades", Shah said.
The Mamata government has turned Bengal into a den for infiltrators, criminals, and the corrupt, pushing the state back by decades. Releasing Chargesheet Against TMC Govt.#15YearsOfTMCFailures https://t.co/xl1f9aJHVI— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 28, 2026
The document, titled 'Abhiyognama' compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during the 15-year tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah released the 'chargesheet' at a hotel in New Town. He arrived in Kolkata early on Saturday.
Shah's arrival in the city was delayed by two hours after a severe thunderstorm lashed the city and its outskirts around Friday midnight.
The 'chargesheet' highlighted the alleged "failures" of the TMC government across 14 sectors. Allegations related to "corruption" in the administration, "collapse of law and order", safety concerns for women, "prevalence of syndicate raj", and crises in health and education are figured prominently in the 'charge sheet'.
The BJP plans to use the 'chargesheet' to underscore TMC's alleged shortcomings and subsequently present alternatives in its election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', which is likely to be released in the first week of April, he added.
Shah has made several visits to West Bengal over the past two months, participating in organisational meetings, public rallies, and outreach programmes, including the 'Poriborton Yatra', to strengthen the BJP's grassroots network and fine-tune poll strategies. West Bengal's 294-member assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
Also Read: