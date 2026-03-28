ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Publishes 'Chargesheet' Against TMC, Says Mamata Govt 'Turned Bengal Into Den For Infiltrators'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled a compilation of the BJP's allegations against the TMC government and claimed that West Bengal is a point of entry for infiltrators, who are creating disturbances across India.

After launching the 'chargesheet', Shah pointed out that infiltration through Bengal's borders is a matter of concern for national security. "For the last 15 years, a rule of fear, corruption, and appeasement politics has been prevalent in West Bengal," he said.

"The Mamata government has turned Bengal into a den for infiltrators, criminals, and the corrupt, pushing the state back by decades", Shah said.

The document, titled 'Abhiyognama' compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during the 15-year tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah released the 'chargesheet' at a hotel in New Town. He arrived in Kolkata early on Saturday.