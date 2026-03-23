ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Promises Immediate CBI Probe Into Punjab Official's 'Suicide' If MPs Give Written Request

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday promised in the Lok Sabha that he can order an immediate CBI enquiry into the alleged suicide of a state warehousing corporation official in Punjab if all MPs from the state give him a written request on the matter.

He was replying to Congress MP Gurjit Aujla's remarks that no arrest has been made yet. "Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa has died by suicide, but no one has been arrested yet. I appeal in the House that justice be given to the family," he said, adding that it has become difficult for honest officers to work in Punjab.

Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday. State minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned later in the day following allegations that he had harassed the official.

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "Today, I am acting as a resident of Punjab and not talking about politics. Gagandeep Singh Randhawa was called by former minister Laljit Bhullar to his house on March 13 and threatened that if he gave the tender to my father, Sukhdev Singh, he would kill my daughter."

"He complained to his department about it, but no action was taken. Three days have passed, but no arrest has been made yet. The children of the deceased are appealing for justice. This is very unfortunate. I thank Amit Shah ji, who assured a CBI investigation if sought. Goonda rule is going on in Punjab. The family should get justice," Bittu added.