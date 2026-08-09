Amit Shah Presents President's Colour To Puducherry Police For Distinguished Service
The President's Colour is the highest honour given to a military unit or police of a state or union territory.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Puducherry: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his wishes to Puducherry police after he presented the President's Colour to the Union Territory's uniformed force.
Shah presented the honour to the Union Territory's uniformed force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. Shah was accompanied by DGP Shalini Singh.
"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on being honoured and for joining the list of police forces across the country that have been awarded the President's Colour," he said while speaking at the ceremony.
Live from the ceremony to present the President’s Colour to Puducherry Police. https://t.co/S1k6X6QrC5— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2026
Applauding the Puducherry Police while recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home Minister said, "When the COVID-19 pandemic had become an unprecedented challenge for the entire world, I used to regularly review the situation of all states and especially the Union Territories from the Ministry of Home Affairs."
"During those difficult times, the Puducherry Police stood on the front lines and showed great courage in serving the people of Puducherry, including senior citizens, children and women affected by the pandemic. I will always remember your bravery and dedication," he said.
VIDEO | Union Home minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Puducherry Police.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Mj7majdd9n
The Minister further underlined PM Narendra Modi's leadership, saying the government replaced British-era criminal laws. "New criminal laws based on the three pillars of technology, timeline, trust," Shah asserted. Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, among others, were present.
President Droupadi Murmu had announced on May 8 the conferment of the honour (Nishaan) on Puducherry police in recognition of its "exceptional service, discipline and distinguished achievements".
The President's Colour is the highest honour given to a military unit or police of a state or union territory. Past recipients of the honour include the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and various state police departments.
Later in the afternoon, Shah is scheduled to flag off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Muruga Theatre Signal. Shah had arrived in Puducherry on Saturday and was welcomed by Chief Minister Rangasamy, Cabinet ministers and legislators, BJP state president V P Ramalingam and former Speaker R Selvam.
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