ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Presents President's Colour To Puducherry Police For Distinguished Service

Puducherry: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his wishes to Puducherry police after he presented the President's Colour to the Union Territory's uniformed force.

Shah presented the honour to the Union Territory's uniformed force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. Shah was accompanied by DGP Shalini Singh.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on being honoured and for joining the list of police forces across the country that have been awarded the President's Colour," he said while speaking at the ceremony.

Applauding the Puducherry Police while recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home Minister said, "When the COVID-19 pandemic had become an unprecedented challenge for the entire world, I used to regularly review the situation of all states and especially the Union Territories from the Ministry of Home Affairs."