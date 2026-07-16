Amit Shah Performs 'Mangala Aarti' Ahead Of Rath Yatra In Gujarat's Ahmedabad
Held annually on Ashadhi Bij, the Jagannath Rath Yatra begins from the nearly 400-year-old Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Jamalpur.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Gandhinagar: On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij and the 149th Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today participated in the Mangala Aarti at the renowned Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and offered prayers.
The ritual was among the first ceremonies of Rath Yatra and precedes the departure of the three chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.
Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the religious ceremonies before the procession began. Senior state government officials, temple authorities and police personnel were also present as the final preparations for the yatra concluded. Held annually on Ashadhi Bij, the Jagannath Rath Yatra begins from the nearly 400-year-old Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Jamalpur and passes through several parts of Ahmedabad before returning to the temple later in the day.
The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is regarded as the second-largest Jagannath procession in the country after the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and draws lakhs of devotees from Gujarat and other parts of India each year.
Shah has regularly participated in the temple’s Mangala Aarti ahead of the procession, continuing a long-standing tradition of offering prayers before the yatra begins. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also joined the occasion.
This year’s procession was conducted under extensive security arrangements. Gujarat Police had deployed more than 31,000 personnel along the 16-km route, supported by drones, artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance systems, thousands of CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras for real-time monitoring.
મહાપ્રભુની રથયાત્રાના પાવન અવસર પર અમદાવાદ સ્થિત શ્રી જગન્નાથ મંદિરની મંગળા આરતીમાં ઉપસ્થિત રહી મહાપ્રભુના આશીર્વાદ મેળવ્યા. ભક્તિ અને આસ્થાથી ઓતપ્રોત આ ક્ષણ હંમેશાં એક વિશેષ અનુભૂતિ કરાવે છે.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 16, 2026
મહાપ્રભુ શ્રી જગન્નાથજીને પ્રાર્થના છે કે તેઓ સૌની પર પોતાની કૃપા વરસાવતા રહે.
જય… pic.twitter.com/uEvXSOtfKm
Civic authorities also put in place elaborate arrangements for crowd management, sanitation, medical assistance and emergency response to ensure the smooth conduct of one of Gujarat’s most significant annual religious events.
Meanwhile, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Limdi in Dahod district, turned into mourning with the death of an elephant named 'Lakshmi'. The elephant was a special attraction and centre of faith in the Rath Yatra. The cause of the elephant's death has not yet been ascertained.
As a symbol of immense love and respect for Lakshmi, the local trustees and devotees have decided that its burial ceremony will be performed according to the scriptural rituals. A temple of Lord Ganesha will be built at the spot where the elephant died, a member of the temple trust said.
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