ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Performs 'Mangala Aarti' Ahead Of Rath Yatra In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij and the 149th Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today participated in the Mangala Aarti at the renowned Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and offered prayers.

The ritual was among the first ceremonies of Rath Yatra and precedes the departure of the three chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the religious ceremonies before the procession began. Senior state government officials, temple authorities and police personnel were also present as the final preparations for the yatra concluded. Held annually on Ashadhi Bij, the Jagannath Rath Yatra begins from the nearly 400-year-old Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Jamalpur and passes through several parts of Ahmedabad before returning to the temple later in the day.

The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is regarded as the second-largest Jagannath procession in the country after the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and draws lakhs of devotees from Gujarat and other parts of India each year.