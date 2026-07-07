Amit Shah Lays Foundation For Narela High Security Prison To Ease Tihar Jail Burden
Amit Shah laid the foundation for Rs 100-crore facility in Delhi to reduce overcrowding and improve management at Tihar Jail.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major step towards easing the long-standing burden on Delhi's overcrowded Tihar Jail, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Narela High Security Prison during a programme in the national capital.
According to the Delhi government, around Rs 100 crore will be spent on constructing the state-of-the-art high-security prison. Once completed, high-risk inmates currently lodged in Tihar Jail, along with selected other prisoners, will be transferred to the new facility in phases.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Tihar Jail is currently located in a densely populated area, creating challenges related to security, producing inmates before courts, traffic management and inconvenience for local residents.
She said the prison is also operating well beyond its sanctioned capacity, and the construction of the new high-security prison in Narela will significantly reduce the pressure on Tihar.
The Delhi government said the Narela High Security Prison will be developed in line with modern security standards.
The facility will feature a multi-layered security system, high perimeter walls, advanced CCTV surveillance, electronic access control, watchtowers, secure barracks and a modern command-and-control centre. The objective is to house inmates who require enhanced surveillance and specialised security arrangements in a safer, more secure environment.
Addressing Overcrowding Concerns
Tihar Jail is among the largest prison complexes in the country and has frequently housed inmates well beyond its sanctioned capacity. Experts believe overcrowding puts additional pressure on prison security, inmate rehabilitation programmes and overall prison administration.
The Delhi government said the new prison at Narela is expected to address many of these challenges by providing dedicated high-security infrastructure and reducing overcrowding at Tihar.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is working to modernise and strengthen the capital's prison infrastructure.
She said the new prison will also improve the management of high-security inmates, enabling prison authorities to operate a safer, more organised and technologically advanced correctional system.
Tihar Houses Nearly Twice Its Capacity
Tihar Jail has a sanctioned capacity of around 10,000 inmates, but currently houses approximately 19,500 prisoners, nearly double its intended capacity.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, severe overcrowding made it difficult to maintain social distancing, prompting authorities to release around 4,000 inmates on parole to decongest the prison.
The prison has also witnessed incidents of violence, including murders, over the years. Review committee meetings are held periodically to consider measures for reducing overcrowding.
Delhi currently has Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prisons. The government believes that adding the Narela High Security Prison will significantly improve prison management and help address long-standing capacity and security challenges.
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