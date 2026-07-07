ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Lays Foundation For Narela High Security Prison To Ease Tihar Jail Burden

Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for the Narela High Security Prison in Delhi on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a major step towards easing the long-standing burden on Delhi's overcrowded Tihar Jail, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Narela High Security Prison during a programme in the national capital.

According to the Delhi government, around Rs 100 crore will be spent on constructing the state-of-the-art high-security prison. Once completed, high-risk inmates currently lodged in Tihar Jail, along with selected other prisoners, will be transferred to the new facility in phases.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Tihar Jail is currently located in a densely populated area, creating challenges related to security, producing inmates before courts, traffic management and inconvenience for local residents.

She said the prison is also operating well beyond its sanctioned capacity, and the construction of the new high-security prison in Narela will significantly reduce the pressure on Tihar.

The Delhi government said the Narela High Security Prison will be developed in line with modern security standards.

The facility will feature a multi-layered security system, high perimeter walls, advanced CCTV surveillance, electronic access control, watchtowers, secure barracks and a modern command-and-control centre. The objective is to house inmates who require enhanced surveillance and specialised security arrangements in a safer, more secure environment.

Addressing Overcrowding Concerns

Tihar Jail is among the largest prison complexes in the country and has frequently housed inmates well beyond its sanctioned capacity. Experts believe overcrowding puts additional pressure on prison security, inmate rehabilitation programmes and overall prison administration.