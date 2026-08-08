Amit Shah Inaugurates NUCFDC Office In Mumbai, Directs Shifting Of Key Cooperative Ops From Delhi To Mumbai
During the event, 'Sahakar CBS', a common core banking system for urban cooperative banks across the country was launched by the Union Home Minister.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the new office of National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development of Corporation Ltd (NUCFDC) at Sharda Sadan in the Fort area of Mumbai.
Following the inauguration ceremony, Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, during the 'Sahakar Nav Kranti' event held at the BSE International Convention Centre, said, "There is a need to develop the urban cooperative banking sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digital transactions have increased significantly across the country. Along with strengthening Maharashtra's cooperative sector, instructions have been issued to shift cooperative-related operations from Delhi to Mumbai."
Shah highlighted the importance of Maharashtra's cooperative movement and said, "Instead of limiting cooperative-related operations to Delhi, instructions have been given to conduct these activities more effectively from Mumbai, leveraging the strength and experience of Maharashtra's cooperative sector".
He said, Maharashtra boasts a vast network of sugar factories, milk unions, credit societies, district central banks, and urban cooperative banks. "Therefore, integrating technology, digital banking, and modern management practices into the state's cooperative sector could yield immense benefits," Shah said.
The Union Minister said with a rise in online fraud, cooperative banks face a significant challenge regarding cybersecurity. "While large banks possess dedicated systems to prevent cyber-attacks, establishing such infrastructure is often unaffordable for smaller cooperative banks. To address this, a cyber security operations centre has been launched through NUCFDC. This centre will assist in monitoring digital transactions and protecting urban cooperative banks from cyber threats," he said.
An MoU was signed between NUCFDC and the National Forensic Sciences University on this occasion. The objective of t he agreement is to enhance capabilities in the fields of cybersecurity, technology, and banking.
During the event, 'Sahakar CBS', a common core banking system for urban cooperative banks across the country was also launched. Representatives of six urban cooperative banks that were successfully integrated into the system during the first phase were felicitated at the event.
मुंबई में शहरी सहकारी बैंकों के अम्ब्रेला संगठन ‘नेशनल अर्बन को-ऑपरेटिव फाइनेंस एंड डेवलपमेंट कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (NUCFDC)’ के नए कार्यालय के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम से लाइव...— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 8, 2026
मुंबईतील NUCFDC च्या नवीन कार्यालयाच्या उद्घाटन कार्यक्रमातून थेट प्रक्षेपण. https://t.co/W5LZvU2Dml
Shah said, "A small co-operative bank might lack the funds or technical staff to set up its own expensive digital system, however, with the help of a common platform, it can offer modern banking services. The aim is to create a system where a small bank can provide digital services comparable to those of a large bank". He said the government is striving to develop the urban co-operative banking sector.
NUCFDC acts as an 'umbrella organization' for urban co-operative banks. Its objective is to provide collective support to such banks across the country in areas like technology, core banking, cybersecurity, and training.
The system will be particularly beneficial in reducing technology-related costs for small and medium-sized banks, enabling them to compete with private and large commercial banks.
NUCFDC was launched in 2024 and is now being equipped to provide actual digital services and cybersecurity support. 'Sahakar CBS' is likely to make banking operations simpler and faster. Instead of each co-operative bank independently setting up an expensive computer system, they will be able to utilize a common core banking system. This will facilitate faster handling of account transactions, money transfers, loan details, deposits, and other banking services.
केंद्रीय गृह व सहकार मंत्री अमित शाह यांच्या हस्ते आणि मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत सहकारी बँकिंग क्षेत्रातील विविध डिजिटल सेवांचे उदघाटन करण्यात आले.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 8, 2026
✅ एसओसी (सिक्युरिटी ऑपरेशन्स सेंटर) आणि बंडल्ड सेवांचा शुभारंभ
हे अत्याधुनिक केंद्र शहरी सहकारी… pic.twitter.com/v31QHR849F
In essence, it paves the way for customers of small co-operative banks to access the same digital facilities enjoyed by customers of large banks.
While small cooperative banks stand to gain the most from NUCFDC, the impact will also directly benefit customers. A small bank may lack the financial capacity to invest heavily in modern technology, technical staff, or cybersecurity, however, it can leverage a shared system. This allows the bank to reduce its technology-related expenses while simultaneously offering more modern services to its customers.
In short, the objective behind the entire transformation is to ensure that even a small bank can provide services comparable to those of a large bank.
Also present on the occasion were Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Ashish Shelar, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, MLA Amit Satam, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, and several other leaders. Shah interacted with representatives from the state's Urban Cooperative Bank Federation and district-level associations at an event held at the NUCFDC office in Fort. Subsequently, a roadmap for the digital future of cooperative banking was presented at the 'Sahakar Nav-Kranti' (Cooperative New Revolution) event at the BSE.