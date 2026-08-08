ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Inaugurates NUCFDC Office In Mumbai, Directs Shifting Of Key Cooperative Ops From Delhi To Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the new office of National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development of Corporation Ltd (NUCFDC) at Sharda Sadan in the Fort area of ​​Mumbai.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, during the 'Sahakar Nav Kranti' event held at the BSE International Convention Centre, said, "There is a need to develop the urban cooperative banking sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digital transactions have increased significantly across the country. Along with strengthening Maharashtra's cooperative sector, instructions have been issued to shift cooperative-related operations from Delhi to Mumbai."

Shah highlighted the importance of Maharashtra's cooperative movement and said, "Instead of limiting cooperative-related operations to Delhi, instructions have been given to conduct these activities more effectively from Mumbai, leveraging the strength and experience of Maharashtra's cooperative sector".

He said, Maharashtra boasts a vast network of sugar factories, milk unions, credit societies, district central banks, and urban cooperative banks. "Therefore, integrating technology, digital banking, and modern management practices into the state's cooperative sector could yield immense benefits," Shah said.

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the NUCFDC office building (ETV Bharat)

The Union Minister said with a rise in online fraud, cooperative banks face a significant challenge regarding cybersecurity. "While large banks possess dedicated systems to prevent cyber-attacks, establishing such infrastructure is often unaffordable for smaller cooperative banks. To address this, a cyber ​security operations centre has been launched through NUCFDC. This centre will assist in monitoring digital transactions and protecting urban cooperative banks from cyber threats," he said.

An MoU was signed between NUCFDC and the National Forensic Sciences University on this occasion. The objective of t he agreement is to enhance capabilities in the fields of cybersecurity, technology, and banking.

During the event, 'Sahakar CBS', a common core banking system for urban cooperative banks across the country was also launched. Representatives of six urban cooperative banks that were successfully integrated into the system during the first phase were felicitated at the event.