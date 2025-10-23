ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Inaugurates Modern Housing Complex For MLAs In Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed residential complex for MLAs in Gandhinagar on Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. Developed by the roads and buildings department, the project spans 28,576 sq meters in Sector 17 and replaces the earlier accommodations, offering modern, spacious, and well-equipped housing units.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Deputy Speaker Jetha Ahir, along with other senior officials and dignitaries, were present at the inauguration. Each unit features a 3BHK layout — an office with a waiting area, a servant room, a kitchen, dining room, a living room with a balcony, a dressing room, and two toilets, covering a carpet area of 170.32 square meters. The MLAs will be charged a monthly rent of Rs 37 for these flats.

All flats are fully furnished and equipped with two lifts in each block. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 325 crore, the newly constructed complex features a range of modern amenities, including a large garden, multipurpose hall with 300-person capacity, community hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, canteen/dining hall, indoor game facilities, medical clinic, and provision store.