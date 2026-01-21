Amit Shah To Arrive In Uttarakhand Today For Two-Day Visit; Attend Events In Rishikesh, Haridwar
Security has been tightened in view of Amit Shah's two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Over 700 police personnel have been deployed.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Uttarakhand on a two-day visit on Wednesday afternoon. He will participate in a host of programmes in Rishikesh and Haridwar on January 21 and 22 respectively.
In view of Shah's visit, a meeting was held at the police lines in Roshanabad, Haridwar, to take stock of the preparations. Police officers and personnel deployed for VVIP duty have been asked to ensure they perform their duties with vigilance and caution. Over 700 police personnel from various districts have been deployed for the Union Home Minister's security.
On Wednesday, Shah will participate in a programme organised on the occasion of the Kalyan Shatabdi Samaroh at Geeta Bhawan in Rishikesh and then inaugurate a hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar the next day. Also, he will attend the centenary celebrations organised by Shantikunj in Haridwar later in the day.
Thus, Swargashram area of Pauri district has been turned into a police camp for the programme at Geeta Bhawan. Entry will be strictly restricted at Patanjali Yogpeeth Phase-2, Patanjali Yogpeeth Phase-1, Gayatri Yogpeeth Shantikunj and Shatabdi Samaroh Bairagi Camp today.
Briefing police personnel deployed on VVIP duty at Geeta Bhawan hall, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, instructed that no lapse of any kind will be tolerated during the event. He also advised police personnel not to use mobile phones and to report to their duty points on time. Conducting the Union Home Minister's programme in a safe and an organised manner is a challenge for the police, he said.
The IG informed that Shah will arrive at the helipad near Janki Pul at 3 pm on January 21 in an MI-17 helicopter. From there, he will proceed to the programme venue under tight security. After participating in the programme, which is scheduled to last for around three hours, he will reach Shantikunj in Haridwar by road. The entire area will be a zero-zone from 12 pm onwards, he said.
During this time, movement on Janki Jhula will be completely restricted. The area has been wrapped under tight security. Police have been deployed at every corner and the area is under strict surveillance through CCTV cameras. Police are conducting checking at various locations in the area and the hotels.
Meanwhile, police have imposed traffic curbs to ensure security during Shah's visit to Haridwar and Rishikesh. From 3 pm on January 21 and from 7 am on January 22 till the completion of Shah's programme, vehicle movement towards Haridwar from Delhi will be diverted from Nagla Imarti via Laksar. Light vehicles plying from Najibabad to Dehradun via Haridwar, will be diverted via Chilla and vehicles from Delhi to Dehradun will be diverted via Roorkee-Mohand during this period. This apart, traffic movement from Rishikesh to Delhi will be diverted via Nepali Tiraha and then via Dehradun-Mohand. Vehicles plying to Haridwar from Saharanpur-Bhagwanpur-Dhanouri will be diverted via BHEL Tiraha and Shivalik Nagar-Madhya Marg while from Haridwar to Najibabad-Bijnor will be diverted via Singhdwar-Laksar-Balawali, police said.
Apart from Gurukul Kangri helipad, heavy vehicles will be completely prohibited in Haridwar city from 6 am to 11 pm on January 20, 21, and 22. This apart, heavy vehicles entering Uttarakhand will be stopped at Haridwar border, police said.
