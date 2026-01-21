ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Arrive In Uttarakhand Today For Two-Day Visit; Attend Events In Rishikesh, Haridwar

Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Uttarakhand on a two-day visit on Wednesday afternoon. He will participate in a host of programmes in Rishikesh and Haridwar on January 21 and 22 respectively.

In view of Shah's visit, a meeting was held at the police lines in Roshanabad, Haridwar, to take stock of the preparations. Police officers and personnel deployed for VVIP duty have been asked to ensure they perform their duties with vigilance and caution. Over 700 police personnel from various districts have been deployed for the Union Home Minister's security.

On Wednesday, Shah will participate in a programme organised on the occasion of the Kalyan Shatabdi Samaroh at Geeta Bhawan in Rishikesh and then inaugurate a hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar the next day. Also, he will attend the centenary celebrations organised by Shantikunj in Haridwar later in the day.

Thus, Swargashram area of ​​Pauri district has been turned into a police camp for the programme at Geeta Bhawan. Entry will be strictly restricted at Patanjali Yogpeeth Phase-2, Patanjali Yogpeeth Phase-1, Gayatri Yogpeeth Shantikunj and Shatabdi Samaroh Bairagi Camp today.

Briefing police personnel deployed on VVIP duty at Geeta Bhawan hall, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, instructed that no lapse of any kind will be tolerated during the event. He also advised police personnel not to use mobile phones and to report to their duty points on time. Conducting the Union Home Minister's programme in a safe and an organised manner is a challenge for the police, he said.