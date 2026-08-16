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Congress Insulted Vande Mataram, Should Apologise To People: Amit Shah In Rajasthan After Unveiling 21-Foot Vajpayee Statue

Udaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly objecting to sing the full six stanzas of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day event on Saturday, saying that the grand old party should seek forgiveness for this act.

Addressing a programme on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vahpayee in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, Shah said, for the first time since India's independence, national song Vande Mataram was played and rendered in full during the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort.

Accusing Congress of forgetting Vande Mataram for their "vote bank politics", Shah said thousands of freedom fighters had died with this song on their lips.

Congress Insulted Vande Mataram, Should Apologise To People: Amit Shah In Rajasthan After Unveiling 21-Foot Vajpayee Statue (PTI)

"See their (Congress) shamefulness, the song was being played at the Congress party office but Soniaji (Gandhi) asked to stop the song, we all saw in television. After 80 years this song was being given respect, that too Soniaji didn't like. The 140 crore people of the country saw you and your sin. People won't forgive you." Shah said.

"How can someone, even in his dream, think that Vande Mataram can be left incomplete? Congress should be ashamed. If even a little shame is left, they should, with folded hands, seek forgiveness from Bankim Babu's (Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed Vande Mataram) soul and the people of the country," he added

Shah further claimed that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done six times the work in eight years that Congress did during 70 years.