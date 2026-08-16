Congress Insulted Vande Mataram, Should Apologise To People: Amit Shah In Rajasthan After Unveiling 21-Foot Vajpayee Statue
Earlier, Congress said there was no attempt to stop singing Vande Mataram and Sonia Gandhi was only asking for chair for Kharge, who was standing.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Udaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly objecting to sing the full six stanzas of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day event on Saturday, saying that the grand old party should seek forgiveness for this act.
Addressing a programme on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vahpayee in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, Shah said, for the first time since India's independence, national song Vande Mataram was played and rendered in full during the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort.
Accusing Congress of forgetting Vande Mataram for their "vote bank politics", Shah said thousands of freedom fighters had died with this song on their lips.
"See their (Congress) shamefulness, the song was being played at the Congress party office but Soniaji (Gandhi) asked to stop the song, we all saw in television. After 80 years this song was being given respect, that too Soniaji didn't like. The 140 crore people of the country saw you and your sin. People won't forgive you." Shah said.
"How can someone, even in his dream, think that Vande Mataram can be left incomplete? Congress should be ashamed. If even a little shame is left, they should, with folded hands, seek forgiveness from Bankim Babu's (Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed Vande Mataram) soul and the people of the country," he added
Shah further claimed that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done six times the work in eight years that Congress did during 70 years.
At the programme, Shah, who is in Rajasthan on a two-day visit, unveiled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 21-foot statue in Nimbahera in Chittorgarh.
Earlier on Saturday, the BJP accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the party's Independence Day event.
Sharing video footage of the Congress' event on X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Mother, son and national president (of the Congress) seem to be upset by the rendering of full Vande Mataram." Certain mindsets never change from pre-1947 to post-1947, the senior BJP leader added.
The Congress denied the charge, saying there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.
Shal is set to visit Alwar and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 6,262 crore. This apart, he will also distribute appointment letters under the Mukyamantri Rozgar Utsav and disburse financial assistance instalments to farmers.
Taking to his X handle to pay homage to the former PM on his death anniversary, Shah wrote, "Atal ji was a patriot politician of such caliber who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time. Atal ji's towering personality and leadership will continue to inspire every BJP worker towards nation-building forever."
Earlier on Saturday night, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended a warm welcome to Shah after he arrived in his special aircraft at Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok.
Several prominent BJP leaders and public representatives, including State Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, Cooperation Minister Gautam Dak, District-in-Charge Minister Hemant Meena, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, Udaipur MP Dr. Mannalal Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasiya, and local MLA Tarachand Jain, were present at Dabok Airport to welcome Shah. Following the formal reception at the airport, the Home Minister departed for Udaipur city by road under tight security.
Also Read