Amit Shah Holds Core Meeting With BJP Leaders In Kolkata, Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata to begin his two-day visit to West Bengal, focused on party strategy. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Soon after arriving in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a nearly hour-long meeting with state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several organisational instructions were reportedly issued.

Discussions include the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), party strength across districts, and the overall political situation in the state ahead of the Assembly elections this year.

Arrival And Core Committee Meeting

Amit Shah reached Kolkata airport around 9.45 pm on Friday and was received by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and other senior leaders.

The leaders then went to a hotel in New Town, where the meeting was held. Central observers for the Bengal Assembly polls, Bhupender Yadav, Sunil Bansal and Biplab Deb, attended the meeting.

According to party sources, it was an informal core committee session reviewing the political environment and campaign priorities.

Programmes In South And North Bengal