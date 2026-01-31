Amit Shah Holds Core Meeting With BJP Leaders In Kolkata, Ahead Of Assembly Elections
During his Bengal visit, Shah held an informal strategy meeting to discuss campaign focus areas and district-level organisational strength before public programmes.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Kolkata: Soon after arriving in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a nearly hour-long meeting with state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several organisational instructions were reportedly issued.
Discussions include the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), party strength across districts, and the overall political situation in the state ahead of the Assembly elections this year.
Arrival And Core Committee Meeting
Amit Shah reached Kolkata airport around 9.45 pm on Friday and was received by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and other senior leaders.
The leaders then went to a hotel in New Town, where the meeting was held. Central observers for the Bengal Assembly polls, Bhupender Yadav, Sunil Bansal and Biplab Deb, attended the meeting.
According to party sources, it was an informal core committee session reviewing the political environment and campaign priorities.
Programmes In South And North Bengal
As per a state BJP leader, Shah reviewed key political issues and may meet leaders again before leaving for Delhi. He is scheduled to address a workers’ meeting in Barrackpore at 11 am on Saturday, then fly to Bagdogra around 2 pm for an organisational meeting with north Bengal leaders.
He will also attend a closed-door session at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) ground before departure. This is his second state visit within a month as election preparations intensify.
Political Message And Election Focus
During his previous visit to the state, the Union Home Minister asserted that political change is expected in Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections. He claimed the BJP would defeat the Trinamool Congress and form the government with a two-thirds majority. At a Salt Lake press conference, he highlighted the party’s rising vote share and expressed confidence about coming to power.
Parents Seek Meeting
Meanwhile, the parents of the woman doctor allegedly assaulted in the RG Kar case emailed Shah’s office seeking a meeting during his visit. They claimed there was no response from the Home Ministry. Speaking to the media on Friday, they expressed disappointment in earlier attempts to meet him, but still hoped for a chance.
