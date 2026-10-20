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Amit Shah Himself Is Lawrence Bishnoi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Union Home Minister

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the senior BJP leader himself is Lawrence Bishnoi.

The remarks by Raut came after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility of the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu in Mumbai.

Raut was speaking at the annual Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) at the Shivaji Park here. He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He raised questions regarding the state of law and order in Maharashtra and also commented on the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court.

Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre, stating, "Lawrence Bishnoi does not even exist; Amit Shah himself is Lawrence Bishnoi."

Expressing confidence, Raut also asserted that by the next Dussehra, the 'bow and arrow' (the official party symbol) would be back with the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

He also made a bold prediction, claiming that the Narendra Modi government would fall in the last week of April. Raut further alleged that not only would the Modi-Shah administration be ousted, but Chief Election Commissioner Gnyanesh Kumar would also be removed from his position.