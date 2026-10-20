Amit Shah Himself Is Lawrence Bishnoi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Union Home Minister
Sanjay Raut was speaking at Shiv Sena (UBT)'s annual Dusshera rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the senior BJP leader himself is Lawrence Bishnoi.
The remarks by Raut came after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility of the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu in Mumbai.
Raut was speaking at the annual Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) at the Shivaji Park here. He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He raised questions regarding the state of law and order in Maharashtra and also commented on the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court.
Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre, stating, "Lawrence Bishnoi does not even exist; Amit Shah himself is Lawrence Bishnoi."
Expressing confidence, Raut also asserted that by the next Dussehra, the 'bow and arrow' (the official party symbol) would be back with the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.
He also made a bold prediction, claiming that the Narendra Modi government would fall in the last week of April. Raut further alleged that not only would the Modi-Shah administration be ousted, but Chief Election Commissioner Gnyanesh Kumar would also be removed from his position.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a fierce attack on both the state and central governments.
"With the ruling dispensation having seized control of all state machinery, the common citizen is left with no avenue to even seek redressal. Knocking on the doors of the courts, the police, the bureaucracy, or the Chief Minister yields no justice. When all paths to justice are closed, and a citizen—driven by frustration and rage—takes to the streets to claim their rights, this government promptly labels them a 'Naxalite' or a 'thug'," he said.
He also lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the attack on Tiger Shroff. "Fortunately, Tiger Shroff survived. But what if the blow had landed precisely where intended? What kind of governance is this? It is infuriating that the police and other institutions have effectively reduced themselves to mere lackeys of the regime. What is the point of your security checkpoints?," the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo said.
"The police failed to notice the attackers arriving with weapons. How did these attackers manage to bring weapons in the first place?," he added.
Read More