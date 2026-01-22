ETV Bharat / state

Today People Proudly Talk About Their Religion, Says Amit Shah

Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the 'Centenary Year Ceremony – 2026' organised by the Gayatri Parivar here on the occasion of the birth centenary of the revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary year of the Akhand Deep.

Shah said that Haridwar is a confluence of faith, spirituality, and culture. "By coming to the ‘Akhand Jyoti’ Conference today, I am experiencing unbroken energy and consciousness," he said.

He stated that the revered Pandit Shri Ram Sharma chose the path of individual transformation to revive faith, spirituality, and culture. "He worked to awaken and energise the divine soul residing within every individual. Those who know Sanatan Dharma, understand Indian culture, and are familiar with India’s history have a firm belief that if solutions to all problems of the world exist in one place, it is within the Indian tradition itself," the senior BJP leader said.

Shah said that the spiritual reconstruction of India will be beneficial not only for India but for the entire world. "Great visionaries like Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, and the revered Pandit Ram Sharma have all expressed, through their powerful words, the belief that when India awakens with its full radiance, it will illuminate the entire world and the whole universe," he said.

According to Shah, the words of such great souls and visionaries never fail. "We must move forward by accepting the truthful words spoken by them as the word of Brahma. Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, through the Gayatri Mantra, brought devotion out of the sanctum of the temple and carried it to the lips and souls of the common people," he added.