Today People Proudly Talk About Their Religion, Says Amit Shah

Published : January 22, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the 'Centenary Year Ceremony – 2026' organised by the Gayatri Parivar here on the occasion of the birth centenary of the revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary year of the Akhand Deep.
Shah said that Haridwar is a confluence of faith, spirituality, and culture. "By coming to the ‘Akhand Jyoti’ Conference today, I am experiencing unbroken energy and consciousness," he said.
He stated that the revered Pandit Shri Ram Sharma chose the path of individual transformation to revive faith, spirituality, and culture. "He worked to awaken and energise the divine soul residing within every individual. Those who know Sanatan Dharma, understand Indian culture, and are familiar with India’s history have a firm belief that if solutions to all problems of the world exist in one place, it is within the Indian tradition itself," the senior BJP leader said.
Shah said that the spiritual reconstruction of India will be beneficial not only for India but for the entire world. "Great visionaries like Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, and the revered Pandit Ram Sharma have all expressed, through their powerful words, the belief that when India awakens with its full radiance, it will illuminate the entire world and the whole universe," he said.
हरिद्वार (उत्तराखंड) में 'अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार' द्वारा माता भगवती देवी शर्मा जी की जन्म शताब्दी और अखंड दीप शताब्दी वर्ष पर आयोजित 'शताब्दी वर्ष समारोह 2026' से लाइव... https://t.co/wZVblN1xt9— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2026
According to Shah, the words of such great souls and visionaries never fail. "We must move forward by accepting the truthful words spoken by them as the word of Brahma. Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, through the Gayatri Mantra, brought devotion out of the sanctum of the temple and carried it to the lips and souls of the common people," he added.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion. Shah said that 1925–26 was a year of national resurgence. "In that very year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded, and it too is celebrating its centenary. Gita Press, Gorakhpur, is also marking 100 years since its establishment, and this year is likewise the birth centenary of the revered Mata Ji. The convergence of all these in the same year signifies that God must have created that year specifically for the resurgence of India," he added.
Shah said that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the history of the freedom struggle before the adolescents and youth of the country.
अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार द्वारा आयोजित शताब्दी समारोह–2026 का शुभारंभ अखण्ड दीप शताब्दी वर्ष के अवसर पर भव्य रूप से किया गया। इस अवसर पर आदरणीय केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी एवं माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे।— Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) January 22, 2026
आदरणीय केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री… pic.twitter.com/bdLUB23J5m
"Freedom fighters were searched out in every village, and their glory was celebrated. In the 75th year of independence, Amrit Kaal was declared, which represents the journey from 75 to 100 years of independence. When all of us Indians celebrate the centenary of independence on 15 August 2047, we will create an India that will be first in the world in every field," he added.
Shah said PM Modi has presented a vision of India that is fully developed, transcends materialism, and advances along the path of spirituality," he said.
"This resolve has now become the resolve of 140 crore people. This resolve cannot be fulfilled without the cooperation of social service organisations
He added that in the past 10 years, unprecedented changes have taken place in the country. "For 550 years, Ram Lalla was seated in an insulting arrangement, but today a grand Ram Temple has been constructed in Ayodhya at that very site. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which was demolished by Aurangzeb, has today been rebuilt and stands in its full grandeur. After being destroyed 16 times, the Somnath Temple today stands with unparalleled dignity and honour, hoisting the magnificent flag of Sanatan Dharma to its highest peak," he said.
Shah also touched upon the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and maintained that the country has moved forward on the path of a Common Civil Code. He stated that there was a time when people hesitated even to speak about Hindutva, but today they proudly talk about their religion.
