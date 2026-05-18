ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Flags Off 400 Emergency Response Vehicles, 33 Mobile Forensic Vans In Chhattisgarh

In this image received on May 15, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the R N Kao Memorial Lecture-2026 organised by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), in New Delhi. ( PTI )

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday flagged off 400 new vehicles for the 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service, which will be deployed across Chhattisgarh to provide integrated emergency assistance. He also inaugurated 33 mobile forensic science laboratories, one for each district in the state.

One fully equipped mobile forensic science laboratory van, containing collection kits for blood samples, digital evidence and CCTV, along with electronic gadgets, will be deployed in each of the 33 districts.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and state assembly speaker Raman Singh were present at the event held at the parade ground in Police Training School (PTS) at Mana camp in Raipur. The 'CG Dial 112' service of police, currently operational in 16 of the state's 33 districts, will be expanded to all districts from Monday, officials said.

The next-generation system is a technology-driven governance initiative integrating police assistance, fire services, medical emergency response, women's helpline, child helpline, disaster management support and highway emergency services on a single platform.