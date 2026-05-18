Amit Shah Flags Off 400 Emergency Response Vehicles, 33 Mobile Forensic Vans In Chhattisgarh
The 'CG Dial 112' service of police, currently operational in 16 of state's 33 districts, will be expanded to all districts from Monday, officials said.
By PTI
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday flagged off 400 new vehicles for the 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service, which will be deployed across Chhattisgarh to provide integrated emergency assistance. He also inaugurated 33 mobile forensic science laboratories, one for each district in the state.
One fully equipped mobile forensic science laboratory van, containing collection kits for blood samples, digital evidence and CCTV, along with electronic gadgets, will be deployed in each of the 33 districts.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and state assembly speaker Raman Singh were present at the event held at the parade ground in Police Training School (PTS) at Mana camp in Raipur. The 'CG Dial 112' service of police, currently operational in 16 of the state's 33 districts, will be expanded to all districts from Monday, officials said.
The next-generation system is a technology-driven governance initiative integrating police assistance, fire services, medical emergency response, women's helpline, child helpline, disaster management support and highway emergency services on a single platform.
The upgraded system includes a centralised command and control centre, GPS-enabled emergency response vehicles, GIS-based real-time monitoring, automatic caller location identification and technology-enabled dispatch management facilities, they said.
The new arrangement is expected to improve crime control, women and child safety, road accident response, medical assistance and support during emergencies, the officials said. The Dial 112 service, operational in the state since 2018, has assisted lakhs of people during emergencies, they said.
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