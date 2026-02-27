ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Discusses Indo-Nepal Border Issues At High-Level Meet In Purnia

Purnia: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Indo-Nepal border at a high-level meeting in Purnia on Friday, the final day of his three-day visit to the Seemanchal region.

The meeting was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General of Police (IG), border range officers, DSPs from 12 districts, DMs and SPs from border districts including Purnia, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj, and other senior administrative and police officials.

Detailed discussions were held regarding monitoring, management, and coordination of the approximately 700-kilometre-long India-Nepal international border. Based on reports from security agencies, a new strategy was formulated to effectively control suspicious activities, illegal infiltration, and smuggling in the border areas. Emphasis was given on tightening technical surveillance along the border, strengthening intelligence, and further strengthening inter-agency coordination.