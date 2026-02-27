Amit Shah Discusses Indo-Nepal Border Issues At High-Level Meet In Purnia
Amit Shah, who reached Bihar on November 25, held a series of meetings with officials in Kishanganj, Araria, and Purnia, before departing for Delhi today.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Purnia: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Indo-Nepal border at a high-level meeting in Purnia on Friday, the final day of his three-day visit to the Seemanchal region.
The meeting was attended by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General of Police (IG), border range officers, DSPs from 12 districts, DMs and SPs from border districts including Purnia, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj, and other senior administrative and police officials.
माननीय केन्द्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री @AmitShah जी ने बिहार प्रवास के दौरान पूर्णिया में उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक कर संगठन और सुरक्षा से जुड़े विषयों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की।— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) February 27, 2026
इस अवसर पर माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री @samrat4bjp जी एवं माननीय केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/bZijLV0fpE
Detailed discussions were held regarding monitoring, management, and coordination of the approximately 700-kilometre-long India-Nepal international border. Based on reports from security agencies, a new strategy was formulated to effectively control suspicious activities, illegal infiltration, and smuggling in the border areas. Emphasis was given on tightening technical surveillance along the border, strengthening intelligence, and further strengthening inter-agency coordination.
Considering the significance of the Seemanchal region, it was agreed to activate border police stations, improve coordination between the SSB and local police, and conduct regular joint operations.
The Union Home Minister left for Delhi after the meeting in the evening.
जनसांख्यिकीय परिवर्तन से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित क्षेत्र पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड और बिहार हैं। बंगाल में अभी चुनाव है और मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि इस बार वहाँ भाजपा की सरकार बनने वाली है। वहाँ सरकार का पहला एजेंडा सीमा पर बाड़ का काम समाप्त करना और एक-एक घुसपैठिये को बाहर करना होगा :… pic.twitter.com/AqQe65XnYe— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) February 27, 2026
Purnia had been put on high alert in view of Shah's meeting. Police personnel were deployed at every nook and corner of the city. Special arrangements were made for security personnel to monitor every 100 metres and for crowd management. Health department teams, ambulances, and trauma support units were also on alert.
Shah had arrived in Bihar on February 25. He held meetings with officials in Kishanganj, Araria, and Purnia, met with security forces, and inspected villages selected under the Vibrant Village Program-2 during his three-day visit.
Also Read