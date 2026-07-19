ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Discusses Bengal's Law and Order in Meeting With State Officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting on security issues related to the India-Bangladesh border with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday ( IANS/X/@AmitShah )

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with West Bengal officials here to discuss the law and order situation of the state, which shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh and also has frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

Chief secretary Manoj Agarwal and state police chief Siddh Nath Gupta were among the senior officials who attended the meeting held in South Kolkata, sources said.

The meeting also comes weeks after the passage of the stringent West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act that substantially expanded the state's powers to tackle organised crime, extortion, illegal mining, cybercrime and public disorder.

On a three-day visit to the state, Shah on Saturday reviewed security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border in north Bengal, and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 77.06 crore for the BSF.