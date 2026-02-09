Shah Appeals Naxalites To Lay Down Arms, Says Maoism Hasn't Benefited Anyone
The Union Home Minister said Bastar, long troubled by Naxalism, is marching towards development and prosperity.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream of society.
Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of 'Bastar Pandum 2026' at Jagdalpur, Shah said, "Our fight is not against any individual, but those who hinder development. Those who plant IEDs on roads, in fields, and on trails do not even consider that if their own tribal brothers or sisters step on one, they will be permanently disabled. They have no idea that an innocent girl will be blown to death by the blast".
The Home Minister said the Naxalites must surrender and take advantage of the state's rehabilitation policy. "I have carefully reviewed Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation package and I congratulate the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as I have never seen such an attractive rehabilitation package," he said.
Shah said Maoists shut down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and creating large-scale illiteracy. "But Bastar is now on the path of fast development, with schools reopening, roads being built, mobile towers installed, post offices opened and electricity and drinking water being extended to villages. It is our resolve that Bastar will become the country's most developed tribal-dominated division within the next five years," he said.
जो बस्तर कभी नक्सल हिंसा का गढ़ माना जाता था, आज जनजातीय कला, संस्कृति व गौरव के उत्सव का केंद्र बन रहा है। ‘बस्तर पंडुम महोत्सव–2026’ के समापन समारोह से लाइव… https://t.co/6t4tLv1lsc— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2026
The Home Minister said be its Colombia, Peru, or Cambodia, Maoism has not benefited anyone anywhere. "Today, our Bastar brand is shining across the country. The Chhattisgarh government has reopened schools that had been closed for 40 years. I ask our tribal brothers and sisters- who did the Naxalites benefit by burning down schools? Our new generation was deprived of literacy. By closing our village schools for 30 years, an army of illiterates was created," he said.
Shah said several villages in Bastar hoisted the national flag on Republic Day after four decades. "We have developed a roadmap. Many villages in Bastar lack electricity and we will supply electricity to all villages in the region before December 27. We will provide connectivity to every village. We will open a post office or bank branch every five kilometres. Every tribal will be given five kilograms of paddy. A tap will be provided in every home for water supply. Your elected representatives will develop your panchayat, tehsil panchayat, and district panchayat. With the end of Naxalism, many new tourism opportunities like adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks, and glass bridges have begun to develop and we will soon take Bastar to great heights," he said.
The Union Minister thanked personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, ITBP and BSF for their decisive fight against Naxalism and expressed gratitude to the families of security personnel who were martyred.
The Union Minister said residents of seven districts, 1,885 gram panchayats, and 32 district headquarters demonstrated their talent in 12 sporting events at Bastar Pandum.
He said 55,000 residents of Bastar participated in this year's Bastar Pandum. "It's a significant achievement for Bastar, which was shaken by the fear of Naxalites. I urge you all to raise your hands and clap loudly for the 55,000 participants. We want to keep this tradition alive for years to come," he added.
Hailing the organisation of Bastar Pandum 2026, Shah said the top three winners in each of the 12 disciplines of event will be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and share a meal with the President of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state was affected by Naxalism for the last over four decades but now with the Union Home Miinster's determination, peace has been prevailing in the region for the last two years.
Shah and Sai felicitated the winners who excelled at Bastar Pandum. President Draupadi Murmu had inaugurated the three-day Bastar Pandum on February 7.
Bastar Pandum was organized with the aim of preserving the tribal traditional arts, dances, tribal cuisine, local foods, and culture of Bastar. Bastar Pandum is not just a festival, but a complete sketch of tribal life.
