Shah Appeals Naxalites To Lay Down Arms, Says Maoism Hasn't Benefited Anyone

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream of society.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of 'Bastar Pandum 2026' at Jagdalpur, Shah said, "Our fight is not against any individual, but those who hinder development. Those who plant IEDs on roads, in fields, and on trails do not even consider that if their own tribal brothers or sisters step on one, they will be permanently disabled. They have no idea that an innocent girl will be blown to death by the blast".

The Home Minister said the Naxalites must surrender and take advantage of the state's rehabilitation policy. "I have carefully reviewed Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation package and I congratulate the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as I have never seen such an attractive rehabilitation package," he said.

Shah said Maoists shut down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and creating large-scale illiteracy. "But Bastar is now on the path of fast development, with schools reopening, roads being built, mobile towers installed, post offices opened and electricity and drinking water being extended to villages. It is our resolve that Bastar will become the country's most developed tribal-dominated division within the next five years," he said.

The Home Minister said be its Colombia, Peru, or Cambodia, Maoism has not benefited anyone anywhere. "Today, our Bastar brand is shining across the country. The Chhattisgarh government has reopened schools that had been closed for 40 years. I ask our tribal brothers and sisters- who did the Naxalites benefit by burning down schools? Our new generation was deprived of literacy. By closing our village schools for 30 years, an army of illiterates was created," he said.

Shah said several villages in Bastar hoisted the national flag on Republic Day after four decades. "We have developed a roadmap. Many villages in Bastar lack electricity and we will supply electricity to all villages in the region before December 27. We will provide connectivity to every village. We will open a post office or bank branch every five kilometres. Every tribal will be given five kilograms of paddy. A tap will be provided in every home for water supply. Your elected representatives will develop your panchayat, tehsil panchayat, and district panchayat. With the end of Naxalism, many new tourism opportunities like adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks, and glass bridges have begun to develop and we will soon take Bastar to great heights," he said.