'BJP Will Win West Bengal Elections, Drive Out Every Infiltrator': Amit Shah
Amit Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region, bordering West Bengal.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he is confident that BJP will win the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and after forming the government, it will "drive out every single infiltrator" from the state.
Addressing a programme of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar's Araria district, which falls in the Seemanchal region bordering West Bengal, Shah said, "Elections are around the corner in West Bengal. I am confident that the BJP is going to win. Upon formation of the new government, we shall drive out every single infiltrator."
बिहार के अररिया में बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट्स 'लेटी' व 'इंदरवा' के उद्घाटन और सशस्त्र सीमा बल (SSB) के विभिन्न कार्यों के ई-लोकार्पण, ई-शिलान्यास से लाइव… https://t.co/zNxwxpS1S8— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2026
Shah said that the process of driving out infiltrators will begin in Bihar, especially in the Seemanchal region. "We had won the Assembly polls in Bihar last year on this very issue even though our opponents criticised our agenda. We want to clarify that this was not solely an election promise but the firm resolve of the Narendra Modi government. This will be implemented across the entire Seemanchal region very soon," Shah said.
The Home Minister said that the time has come to work at every level across the country and launch a campaign to make the country infiltrator-free. "In three days, we are going to formulate an action plan by holding detailed meetings with the Ministry, Bihar Home Department, police, and several organisations. Infiltrators will be driven out of India. All impenetrable encroachments within 10 kilometers of the border will be removed under this campaign. Infiltrators will be identified and deported from India," he said.
Shah said that infiltration is a threat to national security and disturb the demographic balance of an area by feeding on ration and availing benefits meant for common citizens. "Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam are most vulnerable to such demographic disturbance," he said adding that the Centre is committed to maintain demographic balance.
Amit Shah said that border security is a key responsibility of the SSB. In 2001, the SSB was entrusted with the security of the 1,751-km-long India-Nepal Barh Bagher border.
On the occasion, he laid e-foundation stones for several infrastructure projects of SSB at the Border Outposts Leti and Indarwa and stressed on the need of intensifying vigil along India-Nepal border. "We are guarding our border with a friendly country but it is not necessary that anti-nationals or enemies will try to use this route to enter India. So the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) must remain vigilant and strengthen its intelligent network," he said. Shah also emphasised on the need for regular communication between SSB personnel and residents of the border villages.
"In 2004, around 699-km-long border with Bhutan was entrusted to you (SSB). Under the most challenging circumstances, SSB has always been concerned about the security of the borders and the well-being of the Indian citizens living in the villages. While you are taking on the responsibility of securing the Barh Bagher border, I want to stress that we must protect friendly relations," he added.
Shah started by paying tributes to legendary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary. "The Revolt of 1857 came to be seen as India’s First War of Independence only after Savarkar wrote a book asserting this," he said.
At a meeting with seven district magistrates of the border districts at the Araria Collectorate, Shah reviewed development initiatives implemented under the centrally sponsored Vibrant Villages Programme as part of his engagements in the border districts.
This is the second day of Shah's three-day visit to Bihar that commenced on Wednesday. Earlier, he held a meeting with senior leaders at MGM Medical College in Kishanganj, where he discussed land ports and border security with senior officials at the Zila Parishad auditorium. The two-hour meeting outlined an action plan to effectively curb unauthorised intruders entering Bihar. Raxaul, on the India-Nepal border, is one of the country's 15 land ports.
At the review meeting of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) at the Kishanganj Zila Parishad auditorium on Wednesday, Shah focused on preventing intruders from entering Bihar. According to sources, discussions were held on security of the borders with Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as demographic changes in the border areas. Also, road network and development plans for the border region were reviewed.
