'BJP Will Win West Bengal Elections, Drive Out Every Infiltrator': Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he is confident that BJP will win the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and after forming the government, it will "drive out every single infiltrator" from the state.

Addressing a programme of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar's Araria district, which falls in the Seemanchal region bordering West Bengal, Shah said, "Elections are around the corner in West Bengal. I am confident that the BJP is going to win. Upon formation of the new government, we shall drive out every single infiltrator."

Shah said that the process of driving out infiltrators will begin in Bihar, especially in the Seemanchal region. "We had won the Assembly polls in Bihar last year on this very issue even though our opponents criticised our agenda. We want to clarify that this was not solely an election promise but the firm resolve of the Narendra Modi government. This will be implemented across the entire Seemanchal region very soon," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that the time has come to work at every level across the country and launch a campaign to make the country infiltrator-free. "In three days, we are going to formulate an action plan by holding detailed meetings with the Ministry, Bihar Home Department, police, and several organisations. Infiltrators will be driven out of India. All impenetrable encroachments within 10 kilometers of the border will be removed under this campaign. Infiltrators will be identified and deported from India," he said.

Shah said that infiltration is a threat to national security and disturb the demographic balance of an area by feeding on ration and availing benefits meant for common citizens. "Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam are most vulnerable to such demographic disturbance," he said adding that the Centre is committed to maintain demographic balance.