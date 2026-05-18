Bravery Of Security Forces Will Be Written In Golden Letters In History Of Naxal-Free India, Says Amit Shah In Bastar
Shah said people of Bastar would no longer have to travel to Raipur to avail facilities offered under Central and state govt schemes.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government’s long-standing campaign against Left-Wing Extremism has reached a decisive milestone and Bastar, which once reeled under a reign of terror, is now free from Naxalism.
Shah was on a visit to Chhattisgarh on Monday. Speaking at a public meeting at Netanar, he said, "We are working to develop infrastructure in Bastar and ensure development reaches every corner of the region." He said Maoists were a hindrance to development.
In a social media post, the Home Minister stated that the valor and sacrifice of our security forces' personnel in building a Naxal-free India cannot be expressed in words. "When the history of a Naxal-free India is written, the saga of these soldiers' bravery will be inscribed in golden letters," said Shah.
नक्सलमुक्त भारत बनाने में हमारे सुरक्षा बलों के जवानों के शौर्य और बलिदान को शब्दों में बयान नहीं किया जा सकता। जब नक्सलमुक्त भारत का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा, तब इन जवानों की शौर्यगाथा स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में दर्ज होगी।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2026
आज जगदलपुर में शहीदों की स्मृति में निर्मित ‘अमर वाटिका’ में उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/3lEXkbjFHW
"They would bomb schools, hospitals, and roads. But now the situation has changed. After the end of Naxalism, development work is progressing rapidly in these areas. A network of roads is being laid in Bastar. The people of Bastar will receive all the basic amenities they deserve," he said.
Earlier, Shah flagged off 400 new Dial 112 vehicles and 33 mobile forensic science laboratories. He then headed to Jagdalpur where he was welcomed at the airport by BJP State President Kiran Singhdeo and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
Shah said that the changes that should have happened in Bastar are now visible. He interacted with a woman from Netanar village and assessed the ground situation. Shah said when the government outlined the plan to eliminate Naxalism, many said it was impossible. "But with the blessings of Mother Danteshwari, it succeeded. Today, we have launched the Seva Dera project as per which we are converting 70 of our security camps into public convenience camps. Through these camps, people will receive benefits of various state and central government schemes," he said.
Shah said the facilities available at public convenience camps will eliminate the need for people from Bastar to travel to Raipur. He said the Chhattisgarh government has used the 'Niyyad Nellanar' scheme as a major weapon in the fight against Maoism. "The scheme reached every village, accelerating development work. Many hardcore Maoists surrendered, impressed by the development," he said.
During his visit to Netanar, Amit Shah promised the people that the central and state governments would leave no stone unturned in Bastar's development. "Bastar's development will be modeled after Raipur. Whatever work is done in Raipur, the same will be done here in Bastar; you will not need to go to Raipur. This is our responsibility, which we will fulfill," he told the gathering.
The union minister said plans are afoot to provide two cattle to the women of Bastar to help them start dairy farming.
Shah attended the 'Ujar Bastar' programme and said we will not rest until Bastar is fully developed. He also paid tributes to the soldiers who were killed in the fight against Naxalism. Shah said that the achievement would have been impossible without the hard work of the security forces. The DRG and CoBRA, in particular, played a major role in the long fight against Maoism, which cannot be forgotten, he said.
Soldiers involved in encounters with Naxalites shared their experiences with Shah and said they lost their comrades in this fight, yet they embraced the surrendered Naxalites.
Nikita Pradhan, a female DRG constable, said Abujhmad is now changing. "Our hard work is behind this change. We have made sacrifices Bastar. I have been involved in three to four encounters, including the one involving Basavaraju," she said.
Shah also honored a team of police officers from states that contributed to the elimination of Naxalism with commendation certificates. The teams included those from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The Union Home Minister also honoured the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, DRG, SSB, and NIA, NTRO deployed on the Naxal front. Shah honored police officers Vivekanand Sinha and P Sundarraj.
He said Operation Black Forest, carried out on the Karregutta hills, will never be forgotten. "Naxalites had planted thousands of mines there. Had Operation Black Forest not been conducted, it would have taken much longer for India to become Naxal-free," he said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "It is a matter of good fortune for Chhattisgarh that we all stand in a Naxal-free state today. Naxalites prevented education, health, and road development in Bastar. The previous government did not provide any support in the fight against Naxalism. As the government changed, our soldiers made Bastar Naxal-free and we began working to benefit the people through schemes and camps".
Also Read
Amit Shah To Lead CZC Meet In Chhattisgarh On Monday; Counter-Insurgency Measures On Agenda