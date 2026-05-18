ETV Bharat / state

Bravery Of Security Forces Will Be Written In Golden Letters In History Of Naxal-Free India, Says Amit Shah In Bastar

Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government’s long-standing campaign against Left-Wing Extremism has reached a decisive milestone and Bastar, which once reeled under a reign of terror, is now free from Naxalism.

Shah was on a visit to Chhattisgarh on Monday. Speaking at a public meeting at Netanar, he said, "We are working to develop infrastructure in Bastar and ensure development reaches every corner of the region." He said Maoists were a hindrance to development.

In a social media post, the Home Minister stated that the valor and sacrifice of our security forces' personnel in building a Naxal-free India cannot be expressed in words. "When the history of a Naxal-free India is written, the saga of these soldiers' bravery will be inscribed in golden letters," said Shah.

"They would bomb schools, hospitals, and roads. But now the situation has changed. After the end of Naxalism, development work is progressing rapidly in these areas. A network of roads is being laid in Bastar. The people of Bastar will receive all the basic amenities they deserve," he said.

Earlier, Shah flagged off 400 new Dial 112 vehicles and 33 mobile forensic science laboratories. He then headed to Jagdalpur where he was welcomed at the airport by BJP State President Kiran Singhdeo and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The 112 vehicles flagged off by the Union Home Minister (ETV Bharat)

Shah said that the changes that should have happened in Bastar are now visible. He interacted with a woman from Netanar village and assessed the ground situation. Shah said when the government outlined the plan to eliminate Naxalism, many said it was impossible. "But with the blessings of Mother Danteshwari, it succeeded. Today, we have launched the Seva Dera project as per which we are converting 70 of our security camps into public convenience camps. Through these camps, people will receive benefits of various state and central government schemes," he said.