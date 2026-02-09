Amit Shah Appeals Women Maoists To Lay Down Arms, Promises 'Red Carpet Rehab'
According to Ami Shah, Bastar and the surrounding areas of Chhattisgarh lagged behind due to the Maoist menace.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST
Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to women in the Naxalite organisations to lay down arms and join the mainstream.
Shah was delivering a significant message for restoring peace in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. During a conclave held in Raipur, Shah clearly stated that the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government do not want to fire a single bullet at anyone.
Shah also announced that the government will roll out the 'red carpet' for Maoists who surrender and lay down their arms, and will provide them with all possible assistance for their rehabilitation.
During his address, Shah appeared visibly emotional when he spoke about the young women who have taken up arms. "I especially appeal to the girls who are standing with guns in their hands. Please surrender now. There is nothing to be gained on this path of violence. A much better and more dignified life awaits you,” he added.
Shah also assured that the government is fully committed to rehabilitating surrendered women Maoists in society with education, security, and respect.
‘Maoist ideology an obstacle’
The Home Minister launched a strong attack on Naxalites, saying that for four-and-a-half-decades, the Maoist ideology has been "spreading its venom like a snake" on the path of development. According to him, Bastar and the surrounding areas lagged behind due to the Maoist menace. He said that the Maoists deliberately burnt down primary schools so that the new generation would remain illiterate and could be easily misled.
“Closing down PSCs and health centres is not for the good of the tribals, but a violation of their rights. Now, the opening of bank accounts, ration cards, and the construction of permanent houses have begun on a war footing in these areas,” Shah pointed out.
‘Developed Chhattisgarh, a harbinger of developed India in 2047’
The Home Minister described Chhattisgarh as the maternal home of Lord Ram. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a "developed India" by 2047 cannot be fulfilled without the contribution of Chhattisgarh.
Read more