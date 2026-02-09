ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Appeals Women Maoists To Lay Down Arms, Promises 'Red Carpet Rehab'

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to women in the Naxalite organisations to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

Shah was delivering a significant message for restoring peace in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. During a conclave held in Raipur, Shah clearly stated that the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government do not want to fire a single bullet at anyone.

Shah also announced that the government will roll out the 'red carpet' for Maoists who surrender and lay down their arms, and will provide them with all possible assistance for their rehabilitation.

During his address, Shah appeared visibly emotional when he spoke about the young women who have taken up arms. "I especially appeal to the girls who are standing with guns in their hands. Please surrender now. There is nothing to be gained on this path of violence. A much better and more dignified life awaits you,” he added.

Shah also assured that the government is fully committed to rehabilitating surrendered women Maoists in society with education, security, and respect.