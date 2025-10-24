ETV Bharat / state

Even 100 Shahbuddins Won't Harm Biharis, Says Amit Shah In Siwan

Siwan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and Shahbuddin during his campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Siwan.

Terming Siwan as first President of India Rajendra Prasad's 'karma bhoomi', Shah said the region was bled by the Lalu and Rabri Devi's 'jungle raj' and the terror of Shahabuddin.

Taking a dig at RJD, Shah said Lalu backed Shahabuddin's son by giving him a ticket from Raghunathpur. "But the people of Siwan will not tolerate it anymore. Siwan has seen Shahabuddin's atrocities, killings and terror, but the people here have never given up," he said.

The Home Minister said during Lalu-Rabri's 'jungle raj', police officers were attacked and businessmen were bathed in acid. "Yet the people of Siwan overthrew 'jungle raj'", he said.