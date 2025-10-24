Even 100 Shahbuddins Won't Harm Biharis, Says Amit Shah In Siwan
Terming Siwan as Rajendra Prasad's 'karma bhoomi', Shah said the region was bled by the Lalu and Rabri Devi's 'jungle raj' and terror of Shahabuddin.
Siwan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav and Shahbuddin during his campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Siwan.
Terming Siwan as first President of India Rajendra Prasad's 'karma bhoomi', Shah said the region was bled by the Lalu and Rabri Devi's 'jungle raj' and the terror of Shahabuddin.
Taking a dig at RJD, Shah said Lalu backed Shahabuddin's son by giving him a ticket from Raghunathpur. "But the people of Siwan will not tolerate it anymore. Siwan has seen Shahabuddin's atrocities, killings and terror, but the people here have never given up," he said.
The Home Minister said during Lalu-Rabri's 'jungle raj', police officers were attacked and businessmen were bathed in acid. "Yet the people of Siwan overthrew 'jungle raj'", he said.
Shah further said, "Now, the RJD has awarded a ticket Shahbuddin's son, for the Raghunathpur constituency. This ticket has been personally granted by Lalu. I have arrived to inform the residents of Siwan that we are now under Modi-Nitish government. Should 100 Shahabuddins come, they would still be unable to harm you.”
Shah appealed people not to allow Shahabuddin's ideology to fluorish and not allow 'jungle raj' to return to Bihar. He said, "Nitish Kumar has freed Bihar from 'jungle raj' and NDA is contesting the elections on the issue of good governance. PM Narendra Modi has brought the country on the path of development."
Shah also criticized the seat distribution within the Grand Alliance. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Baba says that infiltrators should be allowed to stay in Bihar. If our government is formed, every intruder will be accounted for," he said.
During the meeting, NDA candidates from all the eight Assembly constituencies of Siwan district including JDU candidate from Badharia Indradev Singh Patel were present.
