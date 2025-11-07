Lalu, Rahul Wiped Out In First Phase Of Polling In Bihar: Amit Shah
Amit Shah also launched a campaign to mark the 150th anniversary of national song "Vande Mataram" at a programme in Patna.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Jamui/ Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi's Congress have been wiped out in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, conducted yesterday.
Addressing an election rally in Jamui, Shah urged people to ensure that the Opposition parties do not succeed to win any of the seats in Jamui. "The first phase of the elections concluded yesterday. Lalu and Rahul have been wiped out. They should not open their account in Jamui either. You must ensure that all four seats here belong to the NDA. People have declared that they won't allow 'Jungle Raj' to return to Bihar," he said.
Lauding Centre's efforts to eliminate Naxalism completely from Bihar, Shah said Naxals earlier had dominance in Gaya, Aurangabad, and Jamui but Prime Minister Narendra Modi eliminated Naxalism completely from the state. He said that in some districts, where voting was earlier held till 3 pm, is now holding polls till 5 pm as Naxalism has ended.
"Chormara village, located on the Munger-Jamui border, has become Naxal-free after 25 years. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, whenever a wedding procession arrived, some people would come with guns for extortion. Kidnappings for ransom and murders were rampant. Over 20 massacres occurred in Bihar in the erstwhile regime. This Jungle Raj had shut down Bihar's factories and businesses and impoverished the state. The situation has completely changed in the last 10 years as every corner of Bihar is witnessing development," he said.
In another public rally in Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, Shah said, "We have established the Makhana Board and revived power plants, Barauni factory and sugar mills".
'Sing Vande Mataram Across India In All Languages': Shah
Meanwhile, addressing a programme to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' in Patna, Shah urged people to promote the national song across India in all languages, saying it heralded the freedom movement and kept the country united post-independence.
The 'Vande Mataram' song was written by Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. After 150 years, the BJP is launching a campaign to spread the song among masses, recognising it as a symbol of national spirit and its role in freedom movement and unity. The campaign will be celebrated across the country in a phased manner with people translating the song into multiple local languages and spreading its message.
"Today is the day of awakening of Indian consciousness. On this day, 150 years ago, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee had made this song public. By writing this song, Bankim Babu gave the country a great mantra of national consciousness, which later became both a proclamation and a motto of the freedom movement. It came to herald the freedom movement and kept the country united post independence," Shah said.
The Union Minister further said, "Today, we are celebrating the 150th year of Vande Mataram. We all know that in the last 11 years, a lot of work has been done through collective efforts to fulfill the dreams envisioned by our freedom fighters towards building a great nation," he said.
Shah asked people to sing Vande Mataram in every language. There is a need to take this song and its message to every person, he said.
On the occasion, Shah administered a pledge to the BJP leaders and workers from 'Swadeshi Sankalp Patra'. He said 'Swaraj' is complete only with 'Swadeshi' and 'Swabhasha', stressing on the need to promote local events, indigenous products and contribute in becoming a self-reliant nation.
"Vande Mataram became a symbol of national unity during the freedom movement. People involved in the freedom movement would hum the song, which energised them. Even today, we sing Vande Mataram with great passion," Shah said.
