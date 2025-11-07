ETV Bharat / state

Lalu, Rahul Wiped Out In First Phase Of Polling In Bihar: Amit Shah

Jamui/ Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi's Congress have been wiped out in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, conducted yesterday.

Addressing an election rally in Jamui, Shah urged people to ensure that the Opposition parties do not succeed to win any of the seats in Jamui. "The first phase of the elections concluded yesterday. Lalu and Rahul have been wiped out. They should not open their account in Jamui either. You must ensure that all four seats here belong to the NDA. People have declared that they won't allow 'Jungle Raj' to return to Bihar," he said.

Lauding Centre's efforts to eliminate Naxalism completely from Bihar, Shah said Naxals earlier had dominance in Gaya, Aurangabad, and Jamui but Prime Minister Narendra Modi eliminated Naxalism completely from the state. He said that in some districts, where voting was earlier held till 3 pm, is now holding polls till 5 pm as Naxalism has ended.

"Chormara village, located on the Munger-Jamui border, has become Naxal-free after 25 years. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule, whenever a wedding procession arrived, some people would come with guns for extortion. Kidnappings for ransom and murders were rampant. Over 20 massacres occurred in Bihar in the erstwhile regime. This Jungle Raj had shut down Bihar's factories and businesses and impoverished the state. The situation has completely changed in the last 10 years as every corner of Bihar is witnessing development," he said.

In another public rally in Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, Shah said, "We have established the Makhana Board and revived power plants, Barauni factory and sugar mills".

'Sing Vande Mataram Across India In All Languages': Shah

Meanwhile, addressing a programme to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' in Patna, Shah urged people to promote the national song across India in all languages, saying it heralded the freedom movement and kept the country united post-independence.