ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To See 3 New Portfolios For Murder, Kidnapping, Extortion If Lalu's Son Voted To Power: Shah

Muzaffarpur: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, alleging that if his son is voted to power, Bihar will see "creation of three portfolios of murder, kidnapping and extortion".

On the other hand, if the NDA retains power, the state will be made flood-free, he claimed, while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur. He urged people to vote for the NDA to "check the recurrence of 'jungle raj witnessed during the RJD regime".

Addressing another rally in Vaishali, Shah appealed to electors to "cast votes to prevent the return of RJD's 'jungle raj' that saw kidnappings, murders, atrocities". Shah said that the NDA will not only usher in a new era of development but also create a separate ministry to control floods.

"If voted to power, the NDA government will make Bihar flood-free...It will set up a separate ministry to control floods," claimed Shah, while addressing a poll rally at Muzaffarpur.

"If Lalu's son (Tejashwi) becomes Bihar chief minister, three more new portfolios will be created to oversee kidnapping, extortion and murder...Your votes for NDA will save Bihar from RJD's 'jungle raj'. Efforts are underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces," Shah alleged. He also claimed infighting is underway among 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents in Bihar.