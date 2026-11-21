Amid Unsolved Cases, Tamil Nadu Inspector Holds ‘Ganapati Homam’ At Police Station; Videos Go Viral
The ritual came at a time when the police struggle to locate a minor girl who went missing from Alampudi village 40 days ago.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 1:51 AM IST
Villupuram: A major controversy has erupted in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu after police inspector Suresh Babu, stationed at the Sathiyamangalam Police Station near Gingee, performed a 'Ganapati Homam' (a ritual dedicated to Lord Ganesha) inside the station premises, joined by his wife and relatives.
Visuals have emerged showing the inspector—dressed in his official uniform and wearing a ceremonial garland—participating in the ritual, for which a 'Yagam' altar (sacred fire pit) was set up inside a room at the police station by priests.
The ritual came at a time when the police are struggling to locate a minor girl who went missing from Alampudi village near Gingee 40 days ago.
The area has recently seen a series of challenging and mysterious cases, including the disappearance of the young girl, the recovery of a decomposed body, and the discovery of human skeletal remains.
Reports suggest that the 'Ganapathi Homam' was conducted at the police station due to the stress caused by these successive, distressing cases and the demanding work environment.
The inspector’s decision to bring his family and relatives into the police station to perform this special ritual has become a major topic of discussion in the locality. Videos of the event are circulating rapidly on social media, causing a stir within police circles as well.
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