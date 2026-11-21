ETV Bharat / state

Amid Unsolved Cases, Tamil Nadu Inspector Holds ‘Ganapati Homam’ At Police Station; Videos Go Viral

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Villupuram: A major controversy has erupted in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu after police inspector Suresh Babu, stationed at the Sathiyamangalam Police Station near Gingee, performed a 'Ganapati Homam' (a ritual dedicated to Lord Ganesha) inside the station premises, joined by his wife and relatives.

Visuals have emerged showing the inspector—dressed in his official uniform and wearing a ceremonial garland—participating in the ritual, for which a 'Yagam' altar (sacred fire pit) was set up inside a room at the police station by priests.

The ritual came at a time when the police are struggling to locate a minor girl who went missing from Alampudi village near Gingee 40 days ago. The area has recently seen a series of challenging and mysterious cases, including the disappearance of the young girl, the recovery of a decomposed body, and the discovery of human skeletal remains.