Amid Toxic Air In Major Cities, Gujarat’s Junagadh Boasts ‘Zero Pollution’

Officials attribute the encouraging scenario to the absence of major polluting units in the city and its massive forest cover. “With abundant trees, Junagadh’s air remains cleaner and more suitable for breathing than that of larger cities in Gujarat,” they said.

Junagadh: Amid the air pollution crisis in major Indian cities, Junagadh is shining with what officials describe as near-zero levels. The city’s environment remains largely unaffected at a time when residents of Delhi and several large cities, including in Gujarat, continue to report breathing difficulties.

Regional Officer of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), A.O. Trivedi, said there were no industries or activities in Junagadh that could significantly pollute Junagadh’s air. “Even during October and Diwali festivities, when pollution levels witness a sudden spike across the country due to firecrackers and increased movement, Junagadh experiences only a temporary dip in air quality. The effect lasts only a few days. After that, the air becomes breathable again,” he said.

According to Tivedi, common pollution generators include construction, stone-crushing units, factories, nuclear and general energy production, road dust, and improper solid-waste disposal. “None of these operate in Junagadh at levels that could degrade its environment,” he said.

Key indicators of air quality include PM10 and PM2.5 levels. PM10 refers to coarser particles that can lessen the harmful impact of pollution. PM2.5, however, is considered highly dangerous. Polluted particles at this level can travel deep into the lungs through the respiratory tract, which is why PM2.5 is classified as “very harmful”, Trivedi explained.