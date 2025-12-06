ETV Bharat / state

Amid Toxic Air In Major Cities, Gujarat’s Junagadh Boasts ‘Zero Pollution’

Officials said there were no industries or activities in Junagadh that could significantly pollute the city's air, besides having a massive forest cover.

Amid Toxic Air In Major Cities, Gujarat’s Junagadh Boasts ‘Zero Pollution’
Representational Image | A view from Girnar Hills in Junagadh, Gujarat (Gujarat Tourism)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Junagadh: Amid the air pollution crisis in major Indian cities, Junagadh is shining with what officials describe as near-zero levels. The city’s environment remains largely unaffected at a time when residents of Delhi and several large cities, including in Gujarat, continue to report breathing difficulties.

Officials attribute the encouraging scenario to the absence of major polluting units in the city and its massive forest cover. “With abundant trees, Junagadh’s air remains cleaner and more suitable for breathing than that of larger cities in Gujarat,” they said.

Amid Toxic Air In Major Cities, Gujarat’s Junagadh Boasts ‘Zero Pollution’
Regional Officer of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), A.O. Trivedi, (ETV Bharat)

Regional Officer of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), A.O. Trivedi, said there were no industries or activities in Junagadh that could significantly pollute Junagadh’s air. “Even during October and Diwali festivities, when pollution levels witness a sudden spike across the country due to firecrackers and increased movement, Junagadh experiences only a temporary dip in air quality. The effect lasts only a few days. After that, the air becomes breathable again,” he said.

According to Tivedi, common pollution generators include construction, stone-crushing units, factories, nuclear and general energy production, road dust, and improper solid-waste disposal. “None of these operate in Junagadh at levels that could degrade its environment,” he said.

Key indicators of air quality include PM10 and PM2.5 levels. PM10 refers to coarser particles that can lessen the harmful impact of pollution. PM2.5, however, is considered highly dangerous. Polluted particles at this level can travel deep into the lungs through the respiratory tract, which is why PM2.5 is classified as “very harmful”, Trivedi explained.

Amid Toxic Air In Major Cities, Gujarat’s Junagadh Boasts ‘Zero Pollution’
Gujarat Pollution Control Board office (ETV Bharat)

Also Read

  1. Aravalli Hills In Danger, Delhi-NCR Pollution Could Worse, Say Environmentalists After SC Accepts 100-Meter Definition
  2. Sonia Urges Govt To Take Action To Tackle Air Pollution In Delhi As Opposition Protests

TAGGED:

JUNAGADH
AQI
DELHI AIR POLLUTION
ZERO AIR POLLUTION IN JUNAGADH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.