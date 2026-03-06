ETV Bharat / state

Indian Ship With 23 Crew Stuck In Persian Gulf As Strait Of Hormuz Traffic Plunges

Kullu: Several merchant ships and oil tankers are stranded in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Most vessels are reportedly stuck between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, including several Indian ships and sailors. While some ships are waiting to load cargo, many others are already carrying goods but are unable to move due to the volatile security situation.

Ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped, while several oil tankers remain stranded across Gulf waters. Iran’s continued attacks in the region have created war-like conditions, which has affected maritime traffic. In the troubled waters of the Persian Gulf near Iraq, an Indian crew ship commanded by Captain Raman Kapoor from Jallugran village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district is also stranded. The vessel has a crew of 23 Indian sailors on board.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Captain Raman Kapoor said, "Our ship was returning to India after loading oil from Iraq, but due to the war-like situation we have been asked to halt in the Persian Gulf. We have been instructed not to move in any direction," he said.

He added that although the crew is safe. "Maritime traffic has been choked because of the conflict. Several missiles have passed over our ship. Attacks have occurred at a short distance from us, and we even saw a ship being destroyed after it was hit by a missile," Kapoor said.

Captain Kapoor also shared a photograph showing a plume of smoke rising after a missile landed near their location. He said the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked.

"The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has advised us to remain where we are for now. We are safe and out of immediate danger, but things are uncertain," he said, adding that the shipping company is providing full support to the crew.