Amid Students' Agitation, Senior-Most Faculty Assumes Acting VC Role In Tezpur University
Tension prevails since mid-September, initially sparked by students’ allegations that the VC failed to show due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg after his death.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
Tezpur (Assam): In an unprecedented development at Tezpur University, which has remained under total shutdown for seven days, the senior-most faculty member, Professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, assumed charge as acting vice-chancellor in an urgent move early Friday.
The dramatic escalation came hours after embattled VC Shambhu Nath Singh - the central figure of the months-long agitation - convened a Board of Management meeting on Thursday and appointed Mass Communication department professor Jaya Chakraborty as pro-VC. Chakraborty declined the post, prompting the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF) to continue its indefinite shutdown, which began on November 29, demanding Singh’s removal over corruption allegations.
Late Thursday night, the university community collectively invoked provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, allowing the senior-most faculty to take charge when the VC is absent. Professor Bhattacharyya, from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, immediately wrote to the Ministry of Education apprising it of the development and citing the relevant clauses.
Faculty members said the community was unwilling to accept any arrangement short of Singh’s removal. The VC has been away from campus for nearly three months following a confrontation with students on September 22, which triggered mass resignations. At least, 11 faculties and officials have stepped down since then.
The indefinite shutdown has paralysed all academic and administrative activity, forcing the cancellation of end-of-term examinations. Both the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association and Non-Teaching Employees’ Association have extended full support to the agitation, which is being led under the TUUF banner.
Tensions have been high since mid-September, initially sparked by students’ allegations that the VC failed to show due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg after his death. A magisterial inquiry was subsequently ordered, and a fact-finding committee appointed by the Assam governor visited the campus.
This marks the first time in the central university’s history that academic schedules have been formally altered due to a student-led protest against the administrative head.
