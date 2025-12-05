ETV Bharat / state

Amid Students' Agitation, Senior-Most Faculty Assumes Acting VC Role In Tezpur University

Tezpur (Assam): In an unprecedented development at Tezpur University, which has remained under total shutdown for seven days, the senior-most faculty member, Professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, assumed charge as acting vice-chancellor in an urgent move early Friday.

The dramatic escalation came hours after embattled VC Shambhu Nath Singh - the central figure of the months-long agitation - convened a Board of Management meeting on Thursday and appointed Mass Communication department professor Jaya Chakraborty as pro-VC. Chakraborty declined the post, prompting the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF) to continue its indefinite shutdown, which began on November 29, demanding Singh’s removal over corruption allegations.

Late Thursday night, the university community collectively invoked provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, allowing the senior-most faculty to take charge when the VC is absent. Professor Bhattacharyya, from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, immediately wrote to the Ministry of Education apprising it of the development and citing the relevant clauses.

Faculty members said the community was unwilling to accept any arrangement short of Singh’s removal. The VC has been away from campus for nearly three months following a confrontation with students on September 22, which triggered mass resignations. At least, 11 faculties and officials have stepped down since then.