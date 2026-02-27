ETV Bharat / state

Amid Struggle For 'Marathi Abhimaan', Maharashtra Govt Oblivious Of Centre To Promote The Language

The government had promised to bring all the offices of the Marathi language department under one roof for better coordination. However, it seems the centre remains a far cry from reality, as the plot that was allotted by City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) for the project lies unkempt and vacant. There stands one board, indicating the plot number and the name of the project. But that's about it. Not a single brick has been laid for construction of the centre yet.

In July 2019, after Marathi writers staged protests to save the state's language, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government approved the construction of a sub-centre for Marathi Language Bhavan at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai : February 27 is celebrated as Marathi Language Day in Maharashtra. At a time when activists are struggling to keep Marathi language relevant in educational institutions and government, the stark contrasts are evident in the capital city of Mumbai.

Gajanan Kale, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena state spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city party president, visited the plot at Airoli said it is a distressing that even after five years not even a brick has been laid for the sub-centre.



"In 2021, the 3,000 square metre plot was given to the state government through CIDCO for construction of a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan sub-centre which was to be built by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The purpose of the sub-centre was to develop, promote and preserve Marathi language and culture. The sub-centre was also supposed to have offices of the Marathi Language Directorate and Encyclopedia Corporation," he said.



In November 2022, Minister of Marathi Language Uday Samant, along with officials from the Marathi Language Department and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, inspected the plot. Samant had publicly assured the media that the foundation stone of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan sub-centre would be laid within eight days by the Chief Minister and Marathi writers.



Kale alleged the state government is more interested in optics than results. "This government shouts support for Marathi language. However, its policy is to do nothing concrete for Marathi people and Marathi language. This government had initially claimed they that an auditorium, children's department, and a hall for senior citizens will be built at the centre. However, all such projects still remain on paper," he said.



He said, "It is sad that the state government has not had time to perform the 'bhoomi puja' even after Rs 26 crore was sanctioned for the project". Meanwhile, Samant said the project will be completed by February 27 next year.