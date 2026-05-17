Amid Speculations, Rajinikanth Denies 'Jealousy' Towards Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at his residence in an apparent attempt to clear the air on the rumours surrounding his relations with Vijay
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday sought to put speculations to rest by clarifying that he is not jealous of Vijay becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
"They say I am jealous of Vijay. Why would I be jealous of him when I am not in politics? If Kamal Haasan had become Chief Minister instead, I cannot say for certain whether or not I would have felt envious. Even in that scenario, it is unlikely I would have," the veteran actor said.
Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, in an apparent attempt to clear the air on the rumours surrounding his relations with Vijay.
"There is an age gap of approximately 25 years between Vijay and me. I have watched him grow up since his childhood. Why would I feel envious of him for becoming Chief Minister, especially given that he has achieved this at such a young age. That is an accomplishment even greater than what M.G.R. or N.T.R. had achieved," said Rajinikanth.
Immediately following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, Rajinikanth met DMK President M.K. Stalin. This incident created a stir within the political arena. Furthermore, it was alleged that he did not meet Vijay to congratulate him on becoming Chief Minister.
Dismissing the allegations, he said, "The moment he achieved victory, I posted my congratulatory message on my social media page."
"Immediately after the election results were declared, I first met and spoke with Mr. Stalin. This drew some criticism. Mr. Stalin and I have been friends for 38 to 40 years. Our friendship transcends politics and ideology. In a democracy, victory and defeat are commonplace. I felt distressed when Stalin suffered a defeat in the Kolathur constituency, and therefore, I went and met him as a friend," he said.
When one reporter asked, "Had you entered politics in 2001, would you have achieved success?" he replied, "I would have succeeded one hundred per cent. There is absolutely no doubt about that."
On Vijay, Rajinikanth said that he had secured this victory by overcoming major political parties. "It is a joy mingled with surprise. Public have high expectations from him. He needs to do a great deal of good for the people. I am confident that he will do so," he said, extending his congratulations to Vijay on assuming the office of Chief Minister.
Responding to a reporter's question, who noted that his fans often express regret that had he entered politics, he could have become Chief Minister, he replied, "I have already issued a statement explaining why I did not enter politics. Politics is not an easy undertaking; it carries an immense responsibility. Cinema and politics are two distinct realms."
When asked for his advice to Vijay, he remarked, "Expectations are running very high. He should be given a grace period of about two years. His fans must understand that if his party cadres or supporters commit any missteps, it is Vijay who will ultimately face the repercussions. His cinematic fame, along with the support of the youth, women, and social media, has played a pivotal role in his success."
On being asked why he did not attend Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, he explained, "I did not attend even when the late Kalaignar assumed office as Chief Minister. At that time, Kalaignar asked me, 'Will you come, or shall I come to you?' I replied, 'I will come', and went to meet him."
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