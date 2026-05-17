ETV Bharat / state

Amid Speculations, Rajinikanth Denies 'Jealousy' Towards Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday sought to put speculations to rest by clarifying that he is not jealous of Vijay becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

"They say I am jealous of Vijay. Why would I be jealous of him when I am not in politics? If Kamal Haasan had become Chief Minister instead, I cannot say for certain whether or not I would have felt envious. Even in that scenario, it is unlikely I would have," the veteran actor said.

Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, in an apparent attempt to clear the air on the rumours surrounding his relations with Vijay.

"There is an age gap of approximately 25 years between Vijay and me. I have watched him grow up since his childhood. Why would I feel envious of him for becoming Chief Minister, especially given that he has achieved this at such a young age. That is an accomplishment even greater than what M.G.R. or N.T.R. had achieved," said Rajinikanth.

Immediately following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, Rajinikanth met DMK President M.K. Stalin. This incident created a stir within the political arena. Furthermore, it was alleged that he did not meet Vijay to congratulate him on becoming Chief Minister.

Dismissing the allegations, he said, "The moment he achieved victory, I posted my congratulatory message on my social media page."

"Immediately after the election results were declared, I first met and spoke with Mr. Stalin. This drew some criticism. Mr. Stalin and I have been friends for 38 to 40 years. Our friendship transcends politics and ideology. In a democracy, victory and defeat are commonplace. I felt distressed when Stalin suffered a defeat in the Kolathur constituency, and therefore, I went and met him as a friend," he said.