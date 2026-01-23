Amid Snowfall, Security Forces Keep Search Operation Ongoing In Chatroo Forests In Kishtwar
Despite the inclement weather, forces continue to hold ground and keep the cordon in place so that terrorists can't leave the area.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: After a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Chatroo in the district of Kishtwar on Thursday, the heavy snowfall in the area since last night has hindered the search operation.
But despite the inclement weather and heavy snowfall, forces continue to hold ground and keep the cordon in place so that terrorists aren't given any space to leave the area.
Officials told ETV Bharat that the pace of the search operation has gone down after snowfall started, but forces remain on the ground. "There is no let-up in the cordon and search operation, and both soldiers of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel are looking for the hiding terrorists. Terrorists may try to come down after the accumulation of huge snowfall in the upper reaches, and it will be difficult for them to survive. In these circumstances, there are possibilities that terrorists may try to look for ways to leave the area after coming down," said an official.
Since Sunday (Jan 18), when the contact was established with terrorists, one soldier of special forces was killed and seven others were injured. On Thursday, contact was re-established, and throughout the day, heavy exchange of fire took place, but by the end of the day, the firing had almost stopped, and terrorists managed to give forces the slip again.
Now, the weather is playing a spoilsport as the search operation couldn't be launched on a full scale.
Chatroo area has remained the target of terrorists for the past two years, and at times, security forces have been able to establish contact and a couple of times they succeeded in eliminating terrorists. Still, some terrorists are active in the region, who are taking advantage of dense forests and vast areas to remain out of the bounds of security forces.
During the present operation, a hideout was also busted, which was being used by the terrorists as a place to store and cook food. The busting of the hideout is a success for forces and a dent to terrorists, as it will be difficult for them to survive in harsh weather conditions.