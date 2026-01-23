ETV Bharat / state

Amid Snowfall, Security Forces Keep Search Operation Ongoing In Chatroo Forests In Kishtwar

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: After a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Chatroo in the district of Kishtwar on Thursday, the heavy snowfall in the area since last night has hindered the search operation.

But despite the inclement weather and heavy snowfall, forces continue to hold ground and keep the cordon in place so that terrorists aren't given any space to leave the area.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the pace of the search operation has gone down after snowfall started, but forces remain on the ground. "There is no let-up in the cordon and search operation, and both soldiers of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel are looking for the hiding terrorists. Terrorists may try to come down after the accumulation of huge snowfall in the upper reaches, and it will be difficult for them to survive. In these circumstances, there are possibilities that terrorists may try to look for ways to leave the area after coming down," said an official.