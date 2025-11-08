ETV Bharat / state

Amid SIR Rollout In Bengal, BSF Detains Many Infiltrators Fleeing To Bangladesh

Swarupnagar: The rollout of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has led to scores of Bangladeshi infiltrators rushing back to their home country. The detention by the Border Security Force (BSF) of many such persons over the past week in the border areas of Bithari and Tarali areas of Swarupnagar in North 24 Paraganas attest to that. The constant activities of illegal migrants have prompted the BSF to beef up surveillance on the India-Bangladesh border.

On November 2, as many as 11 Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught, followed by 45 and 38 on November 3 and 4, respectively. The detainees include men, women and children. BSF sources said they were trying to return to Bangladesh illegally. Later, the detainees were handed over to the Swarupnagar police. A total of 56 Bangladeshi infiltrators, including were caught at the Tarali border in two days, which is undoubtedly a big success of the BSF.

It is learnt that a group of 45 Bangladeshi citizens entered India through smuggling several years ago. Since then, they have been involved in various activities in different parts of the country. Recently, they started living in Kolkata and Rajarhat.