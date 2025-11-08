Amid SIR Rollout In Bengal, BSF Detains Many Infiltrators Fleeing To Bangladesh
A total of 56 Bangladeshi infiltrators, including men, women and children, were caught at the Tarali border in North 24 Paraganas in just two days.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST
Swarupnagar: The rollout of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has led to scores of Bangladeshi infiltrators rushing back to their home country. The detention by the Border Security Force (BSF) of many such persons over the past week in the border areas of Bithari and Tarali areas of Swarupnagar in North 24 Paraganas attest to that. The constant activities of illegal migrants have prompted the BSF to beef up surveillance on the India-Bangladesh border.
On November 2, as many as 11 Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught, followed by 45 and 38 on November 3 and 4, respectively. The detainees include men, women and children. BSF sources said they were trying to return to Bangladesh illegally. Later, the detainees were handed over to the Swarupnagar police. A total of 56 Bangladeshi infiltrators, including were caught at the Tarali border in two days, which is undoubtedly a big success of the BSF.
It is learnt that a group of 45 Bangladeshi citizens entered India through smuggling several years ago. Since then, they have been involved in various activities in different parts of the country. Recently, they started living in Kolkata and Rajarhat.
BSF sources said infiltrators were trying to escape in the middle of the night through the border at Tarali, which was foiled by the border guarding force. "The 45 detainees are from Satkhira and Bagerhat areas of Bangladesh. They were handed over to the Swarupnagar police as none had valid documents," said a BSF official requesting anonymity.
The incidents have brought the much-needed ammo to the BJP, which has been vocal about Bangladeshi infiltrators. They claim scores of such infiltrators have taken refuge in Bengal and have also been casting their votes here. The SIR will identify such illegal entrants, and there will be no place for even a single Bangladeshi infiltrator in this country, said the saffron party.
The ruling Trinamool Congress has attacked both the Centre and the BJP over the infiltration issue. "Bangladeshi citizens were caught by the BSF while returning to their country, which is good. But, where was the BSF when they infiltrated? Was the BSF sleeping or did they shelter them by taking money? If they entered this country illegally, then they will be punished as per the law. No one disagrees with this. But, the question is how did they enter India without the BSF's attention?" it asked.
