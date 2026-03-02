Amid Shutdown And Restrictions, Protests Continue In Kashmir Against Khamenei's Killing
Published : March 2, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Several areas in Kashmir witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the second day on Monday, even as authorities had imposed partial curbs at key areas to maintain law and order.
Protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of Srinagar, and in Pulwama town in south Kashmir. The protesters marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.
Among the protesters at Jehangir Chowk here were several women, clad in black and holding Khamenei's photos and flags with religious writings. Police and paramilitary troopers fired a few tear gas shells to disperse them. Jehangir Chowk is only a few hundred metres away from Lal Chowk city centre.
The demonstrations on Monday were much smaller than those that happened a day earlier when thousands came on the streets in Srinagar and elsewhere.
Authorities had imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other Shia-populated areas in Kashmir, anticipating more protests on Monday. Police and paramilitary personnel barricaded the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, where a major protest gathering was witnessed on Sunday.
Witnesses and officials said that Lal Chowk was barricaded with tin sheets and barbed wire to thwart another gathering. Restrictions were also imposed in the Old City area of Srinagar and other places with a substantial Shiite population.
The restrictions come after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a security meeting on Sunday evening, appealing to all communities for calm. The L-G also appreciated police and security personnel for maintaining law and order.
Jammu and Kashmir’s chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama had called for a strike across Kashmir on Monday, a call that was supported by former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti as well.
The impact of the call was quite visible as most businesses remained shut while traffic was largely off the streets. The Jammu and Kashmir government had also closed down educational institutions for Monday and Tuesday, citing the safety of students.
Khamenei was killed in joint air strikes by the US and Israel on Iran early Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday.
