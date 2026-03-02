ETV Bharat / state

Amid Shutdown And Restrictions, Protests Continue In Kashmir Against Khamenei's Killing

Srinagar: Several areas in Kashmir witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the second day on Monday, even as authorities had imposed partial curbs at key areas to maintain law and order.

Protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of Srinagar, and in Pulwama town in south Kashmir. The protesters marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Among the protesters at Jehangir Chowk here were several women, clad in black and holding Khamenei's photos and flags with religious writings. Police and paramilitary troopers fired a few tear gas shells to disperse them. Jehangir Chowk is only a few hundred metres away from Lal Chowk city centre.

A view of closed shops and business establisments at Srinagar's Regal Chowk on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

The demonstrations on Monday were much smaller than those that happened a day earlier when thousands came on the streets in Srinagar and elsewhere.