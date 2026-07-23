Amid Security Concerns And Theft Claims, Ram Temple Trust Convenes Crucial Meeting In Ayodhya
The meeting addressed the system for counting currency notes received as donations, security arrangements, and other key issues concerning temple management.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:14 AM IST
Ayodhya: Amidst serious allegations regarding the theft of offerings and financial irregularities at the Ram Temple, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held on Wednesday. This meeting—the second one this July— took place at 4 PM at Maniram Das Chhavni under tight security as most Trust members have already arrived in Ayodhya to attend it.
According to sources, the meeting was held in two phases. The first phase began at 3 PM, during which the names of three new members were finalised. The second phase commenced at 4 PM. Trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, along with members Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Parmanand, and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the meeting.
This important meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was presided over by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Attendees will include Treasurer Govind Dev Giri and members Vishwa Tirthaprasanacharya, Swami Parmanand Giri, Dinendra Das, Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, and Krishna Mohan. Additionally, the District Magistrate (an ex-officio member), Shashank Tripathi, was present.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust says, "... It will be decided in the meeting which member to retain... We don't need a CEO... Everything will be… pic.twitter.com/8q6Zg7mf7f— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2026
Furthermore, Trust head K. Parasaran, the state government's ex-officio official (Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad), and the Central government's ex-officio official (Secretary Prashant Lokhande) also attended. Trust convener K. Parasaran will also participate via video conferencing.
Deliberations will also cover other matters related to temple management. Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das stated that the meeting would discuss the process of filling three vacant posts within the Trust. Additionally, the meeting addressed the system for counting currency notes received as donations, security arrangements, and other key issues concerning temple management. He added that any decision taken by the Trust during the meeting would be binding on all members, and further actions would be taken in accordance with that decision.