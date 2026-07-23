ETV Bharat / state

Amid Security Concerns And Theft Claims, Ram Temple Trust Convenes Crucial Meeting In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Amidst serious allegations regarding the theft of offerings and financial irregularities at the Ram Temple, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held on Wednesday. This meeting—the second one this July— took place at 4 PM at Maniram Das Chhavni under tight security as most Trust members have already arrived in Ayodhya to attend it.

According to sources, the meeting was held in two phases. The first phase began at 3 PM, during which the names of three new members were finalised. The second phase commenced at 4 PM. Trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, along with members Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Parmanand, and others, have arrived in Ayodhya for the meeting.

This important meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was presided over by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Attendees will include Treasurer Govind Dev Giri and members Vishwa Tirthaprasanacharya, Swami Parmanand Giri, Dinendra Das, Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, and Krishna Mohan. Additionally, the District Magistrate (an ex-officio member), Shashank Tripathi, was present.