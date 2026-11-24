Amid Seat-Sharing Tussle, Akhilesh Says 'Historic Opportunity' Awaits SP, Cong To Defeat BJP
Yadav asked Congress to identify and share other potential seats, in addition to the 26 seats offered by the SP to the grand old party.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:57 PM IST
Lucknow: Amid a seat-sharing deadlock with the Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said a "historic opportunity" awaits both the secular parties to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and save the country from going into "wrong hands".
Yadav also asked the Congress to identify and share all other potential seats, in addition to the 26 seats offered by the SP to the grand old party.
In a lengthy post on X in Hindi on Tuesday night, Yadav said, "This is a historic opportunity for our two secular parties to join forces, defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, and save the nation from falling into the wrong hands and getting ruined."
"We propose that, by carefully considering public expectations and ground realities, we engage in serious deliberations to ensure the victory of our 'alliance' across the majority of the constituencies. Among the seats contested by us, the number of seats won should exceed the number of seats lost," he said.
The former chief minister said that securing victories is the only way to ensure a dignified seat-sharing arrangement, as it is the seats won that will command respect.
"Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the list prioritised by your team that were discussed today, please identify and share with us all other potential seats. We can then sit down together to examine which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a strong position to win.
"Based on our own assessment and mathematical calculations for victory, we might even be able to point out several winnable seats to the Congress that they, for some reason, had not previously considered," he said.
Yadav further said that when senior leaders sit down to deliberate, the discussion regarding all seats should focus on candidates representing the INDIA bloc rather than as candidates of the Congress or the SP, and that the best approach, one likely to yield the most positive results, would be to present the candidates as "PDA candidates".
Lauding the Congress, the SP chief said, "The manner in which your organisation fully co-operated with the 'PDA' during the Lok Sabha elections will always be commendable, as it was this collective effort that dealt a crushing defeat to the communal BJP. Once again, we shall join forces to defeat the BJP-- first in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently at the national level."
He said ground-level surveys clearly indicate that the message that those who suffer are the 'PDA' has reached every city, neighbourhood, street, and village.
"That is why the oppressed, distressed, and humiliated across all communities and sections of society throughout the state have rallied against the BJP. They firmly believe that only the 'PDA will defeat the NDA' and that the PDA alone will bring about a change," he said.
Yadav coined the acronym PDA in June 2023, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).
In his post, Yadav said the truth is that the SP does not want the allocation of seats to be viewed in terms of "we versus you". "Rather than distribution, we prefer to call it seat adjustment. For seats with complex electoral dynamics, we will consult together on at least two potential candidates, select the one with the best prospects, and work collectively to ensure their victory," he said.
He added, "We do not want candidates to be imposed upon one another within the alliance; instead, they should be decided through mutual consensus. Only then will our respective votes be effectively transferred, ensuring our collective success -- allowing us to say, in the future: it's not about the seats; it is about the victory."
The alliance's primary objective is to form the government, the SP chief said while emphasising the need to make adjustments and accommodate certain individuals, given the new circumstances and political equations.
"There may be one or two people to whom we had promised a ticket. However, in light of the prevailing realities, we might have to make changes regarding 2-4 seats. Prospective candidates must understand that every single seat is crucial.
"If someone does not receive a ticket, or fails to secure their preferred constituency, they should not be disheartened. Any adjustments or changes made by senior party leadership are driven by the goal of forming the government," he said.
Yadav said that once the government is formed, "everyone will get a respectable place".
"In the upcoming election, our combined organisation will be able to assert that, by joining forces, our collective preparedness is equivalent to 806 seats," he said.
"The people of the country -- especially farmers, labourers, the youth, the middle class, women, businesspeople (from small-scale to large-scale), honest officials and employees, and the entire progressive, secular, and oppressed PDA community are looking toward to you and us with great hope," he said.
"Through mutual adjustment and without any mistake, we stand on the threshold of writing a new history for the nation. With harmony and wisdom, we shall certainly achieve this. In this spirit, let us focus on a winning equation rather than merely seats. This will ensure our victory, lead to the formation of our government in Uttar Pradesh, subsequently in Delhi, and ensure that our contribution toward shaping the future of the nation is inscribed in golden letters," Yadav said.
The Congress and the SP held seat-by-seat detailed discussions on Tuesday with leaders from both parties optimistic of clinching the seat-sharing agreement for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls over two more such meetings.
While the SP has offered 26 seats and the Congress handed a list of about 130 seats, Tuesday's meeting in Delhi saw leaders from both parties hold deliberations seat-by-seat. The talks remained inconclusive and two more rounds are likely to take place soon.
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