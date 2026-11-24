ETV Bharat / state

Amid Seat-Sharing Tussle, Akhilesh Says 'Historic Opportunity' Awaits SP, Cong To Defeat BJP

Lucknow: Amid a seat-sharing deadlock with the Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said a "historic opportunity" awaits both the secular parties to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and save the country from going into "wrong hands".

Yadav also asked the Congress to identify and share all other potential seats, in addition to the 26 seats offered by the SP to the grand old party.

In a lengthy post on X in Hindi on Tuesday night, Yadav said, "This is a historic opportunity for our two secular parties to join forces, defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, and save the nation from falling into the wrong hands and getting ruined."

"We propose that, by carefully considering public expectations and ground realities, we engage in serious deliberations to ensure the victory of our 'alliance' across the majority of the constituencies. Among the seats contested by us, the number of seats won should exceed the number of seats lost," he said.

The former chief minister said that securing victories is the only way to ensure a dignified seat-sharing arrangement, as it is the seats won that will command respect.

"Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the list prioritised by your team that were discussed today, please identify and share with us all other potential seats. We can then sit down together to examine which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a strong position to win.

"Based on our own assessment and mathematical calculations for victory, we might even be able to point out several winnable seats to the Congress that they, for some reason, had not previously considered," he said.

Yadav further said that when senior leaders sit down to deliberate, the discussion regarding all seats should focus on candidates representing the INDIA bloc rather than as candidates of the Congress or the SP, and that the best approach, one likely to yield the most positive results, would be to present the candidates as "PDA candidates".

Lauding the Congress, the SP chief said, "The manner in which your organisation fully co-operated with the 'PDA' during the Lok Sabha elections will always be commendable, as it was this collective effort that dealt a crushing defeat to the communal BJP. Once again, we shall join forces to defeat the BJP-- first in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently at the national level."

He said ground-level surveys clearly indicate that the message that those who suffer are the 'PDA' has reached every city, neighbourhood, street, and village.

"That is why the oppressed, distressed, and humiliated across all communities and sections of society throughout the state have rallied against the BJP. They firmly believe that only the 'PDA will defeat the NDA' and that the PDA alone will bring about a change," he said.

Yadav coined the acronym PDA in June 2023, which stands for 'Pichhde' (backward classes), Dalits and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).