Amid Political Tussle, Jammu Kashmir Civil Services Exam Held Despite Hunger Strike For Age Relaxation Demand

Candidates before appearing for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), in Jammu, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Despite sitting on hunger strike demanding age relaxation, several aspirants didn't get the last opportunity to write the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services exams which may have led them to employment in top administrative jobs in the union territory.

Thousands of aspirants appeared in the exam on Sunday held by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The advertisement notification for these exams was issued in August this year, for which the maximum age limit has been fixed as 32. Earlier, it was 37 for general category but in the year 2022, the age bar was reduced to 32 for open merit and 37 years for reserved categories.

Aspirants, who had crossed the age limit were demanding relaxation just like the previous year the elected government gave one time relaxation to 37. They had held a hunger strike in Jammu and Srinagar cities from December 5, but their demands remained unmet.

The age relaxation became a point of latest tussle between the elected government and Lieutenant Governor.

Opposition legislator Sajad Lone, who is the president of Peoples Conference, blamed the elected government led by chief minister Omar Abdullah for “shattering dreams” of the aspirants who demanded age relaxation.