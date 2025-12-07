Amid Political Tussle, Jammu Kashmir Civil Services Exam Held Despite Hunger Strike For Age Relaxation Demand
Aspirants for the prestigious exam were on a hunger strike demanding age relaxation amid a dual power tussle between the elected government and Raj Bhavan.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Despite sitting on hunger strike demanding age relaxation, several aspirants didn't get the last opportunity to write the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services exams which may have led them to employment in top administrative jobs in the union territory.
Thousands of aspirants appeared in the exam on Sunday held by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The advertisement notification for these exams was issued in August this year, for which the maximum age limit has been fixed as 32. Earlier, it was 37 for general category but in the year 2022, the age bar was reduced to 32 for open merit and 37 years for reserved categories.
Aspirants, who had crossed the age limit were demanding relaxation just like the previous year the elected government gave one time relaxation to 37. They had held a hunger strike in Jammu and Srinagar cities from December 5, but their demands remained unmet.
The age relaxation became a point of latest tussle between the elected government and Lieutenant Governor.
Opposition legislator Sajad Lone, who is the president of Peoples Conference, blamed the elected government led by chief minister Omar Abdullah for “shattering dreams” of the aspirants who demanded age relaxation.
Lone questioned the chief minister for delaying the issue upto the day of the exam. “Why did the elected government wait so long when the notification was issued in August? The CM had ample time to address it, but he played with the career of those aspirants who could have cracked the exam,” Lone said in a press conference.
Lone demanded a detailed clarification from the chief minister over the allegations of delay levelled by the office of the LG which sought clarity to some queries.
The issue of age relaxation stirred a social media war between the ruling party and the LG office as the latter said the LG raised queries, to the CM's file sent on December 2, that were not replied to by the CM office on time upto December 6, a day before the exam.
Piqued at the pressure, the chief minister on December 6 also wrote to the chairman PSC seeking postponement of the exam. His disgruntled MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also demanded deferring the exam, citing travel disruption by Indigo airlines and age relaxation.
“The chair of the chief minister even in a UT is in danger. If the CM can't give age relaxation to the aspirants how can he help in restoration of bigger issues. The CM is hiding behind alibis,” Lone said.
Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and Peoples Democratic Party legislator Waheed Para had also raised the issue with the Lieutenant Governor demanding age relaxation.
