ETV Bharat / state

Amid Paper Leak Row, NEET Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: A student preparing for the NEET examination allegedly died by suicide at a rented room in Rajasthan's Sikar on Friday, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred while one sister was attending coaching classes and the other was in a different room.

The deceased student has been identified as Pradeep Meghwal, a resident of the Gudha Gorji area in the Jhunjhunu district. He was residing in Sikar to prepare for NEET, and this year marked his third attempt at the examination.

According to his family members, his performance in the exam this time was exceptionally good, and he was expecting to score approximately 650 marks. Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar said that the deceased, identified as Pradeep Meghwal, was a resident of Kanika ki Dhani village in Jhunjhunu's Gudha Gaudji area.

He had been living in a rented room in Sikar's Jaldhari Nagar area with his two sisters while preparing for NEET over the last three years. His elder sister later found him dead and informed the landlord and police after bringing him down, officials said.

The SHO said the body was kept at SK Hospital mortuary, and a postmortem had not been conducted. The student's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that Pradeep's NEET examination had gone well and the family was expecting him to score around 650 marks.