Amid Paper Leak Row, NEET Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Sikar
The student's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that Pradeep's NEET examination was well and the family was expecting him to score around 650 marks
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST
Sikar: A student preparing for the NEET examination allegedly died by suicide at a rented room in Rajasthan's Sikar on Friday, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred while one sister was attending coaching classes and the other was in a different room.
The deceased student has been identified as Pradeep Meghwal, a resident of the Gudha Gorji area in the Jhunjhunu district. He was residing in Sikar to prepare for NEET, and this year marked his third attempt at the examination.
According to his family members, his performance in the exam this time was exceptionally good, and he was expecting to score approximately 650 marks. Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar said that the deceased, identified as Pradeep Meghwal, was a resident of Kanika ki Dhani village in Jhunjhunu's Gudha Gaudji area.
He had been living in a rented room in Sikar's Jaldhari Nagar area with his two sisters while preparing for NEET over the last three years. His elder sister later found him dead and informed the landlord and police after bringing him down, officials said.
The SHO said the body was kept at SK Hospital mortuary, and a postmortem had not been conducted. The student's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that Pradeep's NEET examination had gone well and the family was expecting him to score around 650 marks.
“The news of the exam's cancellation shook Pradeep to his very core. He became persistently distressed and sank into a deep state of anxiety regarding his future. The family had spent lakhs of rupees on his education and was anticipating a positive outcome this time. However, this sudden wave of uncertainty mentally shattered him, and he took the extreme step,” he said.
Pradeep was preparing for the exam while living at a rented room in Sikar. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night. His sister was present in the house at the time. According to the landlord, Pradeep took the extreme step while his sister was in another room. Family members and neighbours immediately rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the incident and linked it to anxiety among students after reports of irregularities and paper leaks in NEET 2026.
Pilot said repeated paper leak incidents and cancellation of examinations were affecting students' mental health and demanded a time-bound investigation and strict action against those responsible.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.