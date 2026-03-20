ETV Bharat / state

Amid LPG Shortage, Maharashtra Family Leads The Way With Biogas As Sustainable Alternative

Amid LPG Shortage, Maharashtra Family Leads The Way With Biogas As Sustainable Alternative ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: Amid the growing LPG shortages and rising fuel costs, the Puyad family of Maharashtra’s Nanded has shown a powerful solution and sustainable alternative: biogas.

Prahlad Puyad of Shindhi village said his family, comprising 35 members, has been using eco-friendly alternatives for several years.

“We collect cow dung and produce biogas at home to cook daily meals for the family of 35. These traditional resources can offer modern-day resilience as well at a time when LPG gas is in short supply due to the West Asia crisis,” he said.

The Puyads established this biogas plant 15 years ago, producing the gas from animal dung. Additionally, the dung is also utilised to produce organic manure.

India has always sourced LPG from the Gulf countries, and after the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war since February 28, the country faces a huge shortage. Already, commercial use of LPG and pipe gas has been stopped. Restaurants have felt the pinch, as many have shut down while some have trimmed their menus drastically. The most affected by this shortage are the poor people who are finding it extremely difficult to get a refill.

Amid LPG Shortage, Maharashtra Family Leads The Way With Biogas As Sustainable Alternative (ETV Bharat)

There have been reports of black marketing of LPG cylinders in Nanded city and many other places across the state.